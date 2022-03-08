After qualifying for the Maryland 3A dual meet championships and making quick exits in 2003, 2004 and 2020, Chesapeake won its first title this winter. It also knocked off perennial contender South River to win its first Anne Arundel County championship in 20 years.

“It’s just great to have that center of attention for around something worked on for years,” said Chase Listorti, who won the Maryland 4A/3A 145-pound state championship Saturday. “Wrestling has really kicked off. We’ve been filling our gym, and it’s a great feeling.”

Along with Chesapeake’s team success, there were plenty of individual accomplishments, too. Lisorti’s brother, Victor, won the 182-pound title Saturday, making it the first time since 2000 the Cougars had multiple state champions.

“Every single year we’ve gotten better and better,” Victor Listorti said. “We have a great group of kids that pushed each other all year and came out on top.”

Randy Curtin has been at Chesapeake for nine years, including the past seven as its head coach. The energy from the wrestlers and the passion from the student body this season are unlike anything he has seen during his time in Pasadena.

“There’s been more of a buzz about wrestling that wasn’t there,” Curtin said. “People are excited to come to Chesapeake and wrestle. ... You can’t say that all the time.”

With an 18-0 record, the Cougars slot in at No. 3 in The Post’s final rankings.

1. St. Mary’s Ryken (25-1) LR: 1

It was the Knights’ year. Led by junior captains Clayton Gabrielson and Mason Buckler, first-year coach Bob Seidel’s young squad won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, finished second at the Maryland Independent Schools championships and placed fifth at National Preps.

2. Robinson (7-2) LR: 5

The Rams won the Virginia Class 6 championship along with their district title. Sammy Gerard and Cooper Rudolph combined for a 35-0 record.

3. Chesapeake (18-0) LR: NR

Anne Arundel County was particularly competitive — South River, Broadneck, Old Mill and Chesapeake were well-represented at Saturday’s state championships. The Cougars rose to the top, winning both the county and 3A dual titles.

4. Gonzaga (11-0) LR: NR

The Eagles sent retiring, 20th-year coach Milton Yates out nicely, winning the D.C. State Athletic Association championship and finishing second in the WCAC. John McDonough, Wyatt Croog, Ethan Heim, Matt Van Sice, J.T. Off, Ajani Bond, Xavier Allen and Kadari Machen won D.C. state titles.

5. Woodbridge (11-2) LR: 4

Led by heavyweight Josh Mancia’s 42-5 record, the Vikings enjoyed plenty of success and finished second at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

6. South River (29-4) LR: NR

In February, the Seahawks won their first Maryland Class 4A dual meet championship. Racheil Coney, Sam Ditmars, Austin Johnson and Lonnell Owens-Pabon reached finals of the 4A/3A state championships Saturday.

7. Blair (25-4) LR: 7

The Blazers won their first Montgomery County title in 50 years — their previous one was in 1972 — over Churchill and Springbrook.

8. Landon (9-0) LR: NR

The Bears had 10 wrestlers reach the Interstate Athletic Conference finals en route to their first team title since 2018. They finished sixth at the Maryland Independent Schools championships, where 138-pounder Will Levy was named most outstanding wrestler.

9. Westfield (9-2) LR: 6

The Bulldogs came in fourth at the Virginia Class 6 championships, where Robert Rerras (132 pounds) and Sebastian Alcocer (138) won their weight classes.

10. Churchill (24-2) LR: 9

The Bulldogs were among their strong county’s best this season, coming in second at the Montgomery County meet. They blew out Roosevelt to advance to the Maryland 4A dual meet tournament final, where they fell to South River. Ethan Nasvaderani (120) and Jaden Selby (170) earned individual Maryland 4A/3A state championships.

On the bubble: Springbrook, Glenelg, Old Mill, Spalding, Bullis, Paul VI, Roosevelt