A year earlier, the A-10 got five bids. In fact, it has been a multi-bid league for each of the last 15 tournaments. It also has four schools that have been to the Final Four — although none were in the league at the time. Dayton reached the championship game in 1967, losing to a John Wooden/Lew Alcindor UCLA team. St. Bonaventure got to the Final Four in 1970, but had to face Jacksonville without Bob Lanier.

Much more recently, George Mason (2006) and VCU (2011) both made the Final Four while they were members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Davidson and Steph Curry reached the Elite Eight in 2008, losing to Kansas — which won the national championship — at the buzzer. Davidson also went to the Elite Eight in 1968 and 1969, led by a young coach named Lefty Driesell.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The most electric atmosphere I have ever been in for a basketball game — and I’ve been in a few of them — was a 2013 Atlantic 10 game held at VCU’s Siegel Center between Butler and VCU. That was the only year Butler was in the league, moving to the Big East the next season. The reason was money, but after getting blown out at VCU, I think Brad Stevens — then Butler’s coach — wanted nothing to do with going back to Richmond.

“Never seen anything like it,” he said after that game. “And I’ve seen a lot.”

But the reason attention should be paid the next few days isn’t the past, but the present. This week will be vitally important to just about every key team involved. Right now, the only A-10 team that is a lock for the NCAA tournament is regular season champion Davidson, although I believe both Dayton and VCU should also be locks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I base this on having seen the two teams play, not on whatever unfathomable statistics the NCAA men’s basketball committee will use Sunday night to explain some of its inexplicable decisions. Dayton has been something of a Jekyll-and-Hyde team this season, but when the Flyers are good, they are very good. They had early losses to Massachusetts-Lowell and Lipscomb but also had early wins over Kansas and Miami. A late loss to La Salle probably has the various stat-heads shaking their stat-heads. Forget that. The Flyers are good.

So is VCU. It had early losses to Wagner and Chattanooga (an NCAA tournament team) that shouldn’t count at all. Ace Baldwin, the Rams’ point guard and most important player, didn’t play in those games because he was still recovering from an offseason Achilles’ injury. VCU also lost to defending NCAA champion Baylor — by eight — and to Connecticut in overtime, also without Baldwin. Since his return, the Rams are 18-4 — and are a likely double-digit seed that no one will want to play. Coach Mike Rhoades still plays Shaka Smart’s “havoc” style of defense, and it can still make good teams lose their composure.

No one will ever know how deep the Rams might have gone last season, when they still had sophomore guard Bones Hyland, currently averaging 8.8 points a game as a Denver Nuggets rookie. VCU was forced to forfeit its first round tournament game to Oregon a couple of hours before tip-off because of positive coronavirus tests. It was the only team in the 68-team field eliminated by covid.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Does that mean the NCAA owes the Rams a bid? No. They should get a bid because they’re good.

The next three seeds in the A-10 field — St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis and Richmond — all have some serious work to do if they want to avoid the NIT. Still, the Bonnies and Billikens are already 20-win teams; Richmond is 19-12. Beyond that are teams dreaming of a four- or five-game miracle run to win the conference tournament and keep playing next week. That includes locals George Washington (the seventh seed) and George Mason (the ninth seed).

Upsets are entirely possible because, records aside, the league has been remarkably competitive this season. La Salle Coach Ashley Howard and St. Joseph’s Coach Billy Lange — whose teams met in the tournament’s opening game on Wednesday, a seven-point La Salle win — said virtually the same thing on Monday: “You know, we’re about five plays away from being 10-8.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Their conference records were both 5-13. Yes, that optimism is the way coaches talk and think. But a look at their results will tell you they aren’t kidding.

Duquesne Coach Keith Dambrot, whose team lost three key players during the season and finished in last, explained the A-10 best: “Everyone in this league is focused on basketball,” he said. “There no big-time football or football money. That means it’s vitally important at every school to get good and be good.”

In all likelihood, at least three of the four teams competing in Saturday’s semifinals will be playing for their Selection Sunday lives — or will at least believe that’s the case. If Fordham or George Mason were to upset Davidson in Friday’s quarterfinals, then all four of Saturday’s teams would be fighting to force the basketball committee to put their name on the board Sunday night. It should make for a fine doubleheader.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Washington has hosted plenty of big-time conference tournaments, including the Big Ten’s, which won’t be returning anytime soon, perhaps because the D.C. area traffic made Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo crazy. “Nice city you’ve got here,” Izzo yelled to me during that 2017 event. “You can’t go two miles in less than an hour.”