The latest and most dramatic example came last season in Week 18. The Colts’ stunning loss to the two-win Jacksonville Jaguars that kept them out of the postseason wasn’t entirely on Wentz — the defense and his offensive supporting cast shared the blame — but he shouldered a sizable chunk. Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He took six sacks and lost a fumble. Per ESPN, his total quarterback rating of 4.3 was one of the worst for any passer all season.

It’s fair to wonder whether Wentz will fare any better with Washington. Wentz will turn 30 in December and was just traded away by his biggest advocate, Colts Coach Frank Reich, who was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator during Wentz’s MVP-caliber 2017 season. But even if the Commanders’ coaches can’t help Wentz improve, even if he remains a quarterback with a chasm between his talent and his production, he figures to be an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke in ability and consistency.

This is key for a Washington offense that has struggled for the past two years. It’s difficult to know how much blame falls on coordinator Scott Turner because he has spent the bulk of his tenure calling plays for limited quarterbacks in Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith and Heinicke. Wentz, an established NFL starter, was considered for most of this past season about league average, and he should bring some of the stability that Ryan Fitzpatrick was expected to offer in 2021.

“Would think the team is betting on the physical tools, 2nd/3rd level throws in Scott Turner’s offense,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen wrote. “Deep in-breakers, skinny posts, play-action/boot concepts. Wentz is capable of stretching the field, attacking intermediate windows. Still see mechanical deficiencies at times, which can force him to miss some layups.”

Last year, until the Colts’ late-season collapse, Wentz played relatively well. He cut down on the negative plays that plagued him in Philadelphia — his seven interceptions tied a career low, and his eight fumbles were his fewest — and his completion percentage climbed from a career-worst 57.4 in 2020 to a career-average 62.4. He also showed an ability to run, picking up 215 yards (and 21 first downs), though admittedly Wentz’s scrambles lack the flair of Heinicke’s pylon dives.

But like Heinicke early in the season, Wentz seemed to have trouble balancing his aggressive style with the conservative approach his coaches wanted. At his end-of-season news conference, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard divulged that he had a lengthy conversation with Wentz after Week 18 in which he urged him to make smarter, safer decisions. Ballard said he told Wentz that he needed to get the ball out quickly — which is what Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said about Heinicke at times last season.

“Been walking that one out my whole career, trying every day to figure out how to toe the line of being aggressive, trying to be a playmaker, trying to make things happen but being smart,” Wentz told reporters before the season.

Under Rivera, Washington often has been led by quarterbacks with physical questions and loads of charisma (Heinicke and Smith). Wentz may represent a shift. Questions about his leadership have lingered for years, most notably when the Eagles benched him for Jalen Hurts in 2020.

After Wednesday’s trade, the Athletic reported that some unidentified members of the Colts’ organization were frustrated with Wentz for “a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year.”

“[The Colts are] more disappointed in the day-to-day person and the locker room leader he must be,” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the air shortly after the trade.

During his news conference at the NFL combine last week, Ballard hinted that Wentz needed to learn to better handle criticism and that “it’ll be interesting to see how he grows from this. I think he will.”

In Washington, Wentz may have one of the best supporting casts of his career. He’s downgrading at running back — Indianapolis’s Jonathan Taylor was the class of the league last season — but getting a boost along the offensive line and with his pass catchers. Last season, wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (1,082 yards, six touchdowns), one of his only consistent options, became his second 1,000-yard receiver (joining Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who had 1,163 in 2018). The combination of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas, among others, should help.