In addition to Wentz, the Commanders will swap 2022 second-round picks with the Colts. The Colts will also get Washington’s 2022 third-round pick and its 2023 third-round pick, which can turn into a second-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the team’s snaps.
The deal, which cannot be made official until March 16, the start of the new league year, settles the biggest uncertainty in Washington — for at least a year.
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, has three years remaining on his contract, which carries a salary-cap charge of $28.3 million this season. But the final two years do not include any guaranteed salary, so if the Commanders wanted to move on after this season, they could without taking on any dead money.
The Carson Wentz deal
Washington receives …
Indianapolis receives …
QB Carson Wentz
2022 second-round pick
Colts’ 2022 second-round pick
2022 third-round pick
2023 third-round pick that can convert to a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps
This story is developing and will be updated.