So the Colts will be searching for their fifth starting quarterback in five seasons after Andrew Luck in 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020 and Wentz last season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Here we go again!” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best!”

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

The Colts’ noncommittal stance toward Wentz during the NFL scouting combine last week in Indianapolis seemed to signal that they were ready to move on. General Manager Chris Ballard said then that he and Reich would make the decision in consultation with owner Jim Irsay.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of questions about Carson right now,” Ballard said at the combine. “I don’t have a direct answer for you. We’re working through it… Mr. Irsay and Frank and I will sit down over the next 10 days and figure out where it’s going. Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the team, for the Colts, both in the short term and in the long term.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some observers said Wednesday that the Colts did well to get what they got from the Commanders. The Colts will receive two third-round draft picks in the deal, one of which can be converted to a second-rounder. The teams also are swapping second-round draft positions this year. The trade cannot be official until next Wednesday, when the NFL’s free agent market opens and trade activity can formally resume.

“Who did Washington think they were bidding against[?]” former Eagles and Cleveland Browns executive Joe Banner wrote on Twitter. “What tape did they watch[?] It’s literally almost 5 years (2017) since Wentz looked like he could be a quality starter, not to even mention that he can’t stay healthy for long.”

Who did Washington think they were bidding against. What tape did they watch. It’s literally almost 5 years (2017) since Wentz looked like he could be a quality starter, not to even mention that he can’t stay healthy for long. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) March 9, 2022

The Colts sent two lofty draft picks, a third-round choice last year and what became a first-rounder this year based on Wentz’s 2021 playing time to the Eagles for Wentz in last year’s trade. That represented a substantial commitment. But Ballard said at the combine that would not be a factor in the Colts’ deliberations that led to this trade.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When we made the decision at the time, you always do what you think is the best with the information you had,” Ballard said last week. “I don’t ever worry about what we gave up…. Whatever the repercussions of that are, they are. We deal with them and we figure out how we can move forward.”

Ballard said then that he’d met with Wentz for about an hour in his office at the Colts’ training facility that day. It had been a trying 2021 season for Wentz. He underwent foot surgery in training camp. He injured both his ankles during an early-season loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He reportedly was unvaccinated and spent time on the covid-19 reserve list in August after being identified as a high-risk close contact. He played a late-season game during a week in which he reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, benefiting from a protocol change that shortened the NFL’s isolation period to five days.

Wentz was decent overall for the Colts with 27 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 94.6. But Reich did not get Wentz back to the level of the quarterback’s second NFL season in 2017, when he was an MVP contender before suffering a season-ending knee injury that put backup Nick Foles in position to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl triumph. The Colts lost their final two games of the season to finish 9-8, falling at Jacksonville in their finale with a postseason berth at stake.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With Wentz gone, the Colts are left to sort through an already depleted quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay. Russell Wilson already is headed to Denver. The remaining trade possibilities could include the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo. The available free agents include Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor and Brissett.

Without a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft, the Colts might have to trade up if they want to get their next starting quarterback that way. It’s not considered a particularly promising draft class for quarterbacks.

“Ultimately,” Ballard said at the combine, “you’ve got to have a guy that you believe in and you can win with.”