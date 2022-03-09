There’s a lot to untangle here, and that’s before we even get to the tawdry possibility of pursuing Deshaun Watson — which we will. But the upshot seems to be this: Washington’s brass, led by head coach/chief football czar Ron Rivera, understands this franchise’s potential is perpetually limited unless and until it can fix the chronic problem at quarterback. And the quarterbacks with some control over where they land don’t want to be part of Washington’s solution.

This is a problem. There are two ways to land a stable, franchise-steadying quarterback: be fortunate enough to have a high draft pick in a year when one of those players is coming out of college, or create an environment and build a roster that would be attractive to an established quarterback who is looking for new surroundings.

On the first front: Since the last of its three Super Bowl titles following the 1991 season, Washington has drafted 14 quarterbacks, from Chris Hakel in the fourth round in 1992 to Dwayne Haskins in the first round in 2019. They have combined to win one playoff game as a starter — and that was Kirk Cousins for Minnesota, after he moved on from Washington. That’s quite a run of incompetence — particularly notable with the next draft just seven weeks away and Washington possessing the enticing-but-dangerous combination of a vacuum at quarterback and the 11th pick in the first round.

On the second front: Don’t give me any of this “The Seahawks didn’t want to trade Wilson to another NFC team” garbage. What, they were worried about facing Washington and Wilson in the NFC championship game? Please. Wilson had control here because in order for Seattle to cut a deal, he had to waive his no-trade clause. What’s believable: He would do that to go to Denver. He would not do that to come to Washington. Put another way: Wilson chose a franchise that is up for sale rather than a franchise owned by Daniel Snyder. Go figure.

So Rivera has to figure out a way to take another swing. Remember, this pursuit didn’t start this offseason. The Commanders — back when they were the Washington Football Team — took a shot at Matthew Stafford when the Detroit Lions were shopping their longtime incumbent. They missed and ended up with 38-year-old free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick, who lasted roughly 30 seconds before succumbing to injury and relinquishing the job to Heinicke. Stafford went on to win the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. The Commanders posted their fifth straight losing season. It’s who they are.

Rodgers returning for what will be an 18th season in Green Bay really had a nominal effect on the Commanders’ 2022 situation, because it defies logic that a player who won the past two MVP awards would survey the landscape and say, “I choose Ashburn.” But it’s still instructive that the Commanders are such a non-contender in these situations. Washington plays in an outdated, half-empty stadium for an owner who is universally loathed by its fan base and oversaw a culture that demeaned and harassed women for years — a shroud that still covers the entire operation. Oh, and they have one playoff win this century. No wonder quarterbacks aren’t lining up to play here.

The problem for Rivera isn’t just that he missed out on Wilson. It’s that he ended his second season by saying, “It’s time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward.” That’s absolutely what should be the goal going into the third year of a coach’s and front office’s tenure. It can’t be ignored that the Cincinnati Bengals went 2-14 and 4-11-1 — and then ended up in the Super Bowl.

Hmmm. It’s almost as if being in position to take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft mattered.

Okay, before we get to the draft, let’s deal with Watson. He is just 26. The belief in Houston is that he has taken his last snap with the Texans. He will be traded. And on Friday, a grand jury will hear testimony from eight of the 10 women who last year filed criminal complaints of sexual misconduct against him. In all, 22 women have sued Watson for a variety of sexual misdeeds.

So this is murky. If Watson is guilty of even one of these complaints, Washington can’t pursue him. There’s just no way a franchise that has been defined by its mistreatment of women can bring in a mistreater of women. That’s not just lousy PR. It’s lousy morals.

Story continues below advertisement

If Watson is cleared of all these issues — a massive if — there’s this: He has a no-trade clause. So he, like Wilson, would have to say, “I choose you, Commanders.”

Which gets us to the draft. This isn’t a year ago, when five quarterbacks went among the first 15 picks. This is a year when it wouldn’t be shocking to see no quarterbacks go in the top 10 picks. It’s not that Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis — or both — could be available at No. 11. It’s that Rivera and his lieutenants have to believe in that quarterback for 2022 and beyond.

And don’t even go down a road that has the Commanders taking a quarterback in the first round — and having the season go badly awry anyway. In a worst-case scenario, that could lead to a change at coach and in the front office, which would lead to a new regime having to develop and evaluate an iffy quarterback, which would just continue this bottomless cycle. Ugh.

So, then, Trubisky, the former second pick in the draft who became a backup in Buffalo? Marcus Mariota? Jameis Winston? Teddy Bridgewater? Retreads and reclamations. It feels so … Washington.