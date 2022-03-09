There’s an explanation for why Washington agreed Wednesday to send a couple of third-round draft picks to Indianapolis for Wentz, who two seasons ago essentially was run out of Philadelphia in favor of decidedly unproven Jalen Hurts, then last year took the NFL’s best running game and failed to deliver the Colts to the playoffs. But remember when listening to those explanations — that he’s an upgrade over the incumbent Taylor Heinicke, that the capital they gave up doesn’t hinder their ability to continue to build the rest of the roster, blah blah blah — that the Commanders have Wentz because they failed to land Wilson, and they failed to land Wilson because they have an environment that established stars avoid like toddlers turning away from cauliflower on a fork. They can’t and won’t choke it down.

Here is what Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard, the man who gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz just a year ago, said at last week’s scouting combine following one year of the Carson Experience: “As we sit down and work through whether Carson’s the best long-term answer or not … we’re not there yet.”

Now they’re there. The result: Carson wasn’t the Colts’ best long-term answer. Now he’s here.

So welcome to Washington’s hamster wheel. Wentz is just the latest to jump aboard and start running to nowhere. Go over the entire century for this franchise. It’s old news, but it’s perpetually a marvel.

Tony Banks leads to Mark Brunell, who gives way to Jason Campbell, who is replaced by Donovan McNabb, who is benched for Rex Grossman, who begets a trade up in the draft for Robert Griffin III, who gets hurt, gets healthy and eventually gets benched for Kirk Cousins, who signs elsewhere, so the team trades for Alex Smith, who suffers a devastating injury and is replaced by Case Keenum, but the team also drafts Dwayne Haskins, who lasts six starts under new coach Ron Rivera, who ends up signing 38-year-old Fitzpatrick, who lasts roughly 30 seconds before he is injured and replaced by Heinicke, who was an out-of-work math graduate student one year earlier. That’s some combination of dizzying and defining, and it doesn’t even deal with the John Becks and Garrett Gilberts who filled in some of the cracks in between.

In that way, Wentz will fit right in. In his one season with the Colts — a season in which no one rushed for more yards than Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor — Wentz averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, which tied with Heinicke for a decidedly middle-of-the-pack 20th in the league. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes — better than just six regular starters in the league, three of whom were rookies, and not as good as Heinicke’s 65 percent. The Colts have a roster that is ready to win now, and they decided they would prefer to try to do it with someone else. That’s telling.

So the search for a stable, franchise-steadying quarterback continues. In general, there are two ways to land one: be fortunate enough to have a high draft pick in a year when one of those players is coming out of college or create an environment and build a roster that would be attractive to an established quarterback who is looking for new surroundings.

On the first front: Since the last of its three Super Bowl titles following the 1991 season, Washington has drafted 14 quarterbacks, from Chris Hakel in the fourth round in 1992 to Haskins in the first round in 2019. They have combined to win one playoff game as starters — and that was Cousins for Minnesota, after he moved on from Washington. That’s quite a run of incompetence — particularly with the next draft just seven weeks away and Washington possessing the enticing-but-dangerous combination of a vacuum at quarterback and the 11th pick in the first round.

On the second front: Don’t give me any of this “The Seahawks didn’t want to trade Wilson to another NFC team” garbage. What, they were worried about facing Washington and Wilson in the NFC championship game? Please. Wilson had control here because in order for Seattle to cut a deal, he had to waive his no-trade clause. What’s believable: He would do that to go to Denver. He would not do that to come to Washington. Put another way: Wilson chose a franchise that is up for sale rather than a franchise owned by Daniel Snyder. Go figure.

Aaron Rodgers returning for what will be an 18th season in Green Bay really had nominal effect on the Commanders’ 2022 situation because it just defies logic that the player who won the past two MVP awards would survey the landscape and say, “I choose Ashburn.” But it’s still instructive because the Commanders are such a non-contender in these situations. Washington plays in an outdated, half-empty stadium for an owner who is loathed by its fan base and who oversaw a culture that demeaned and harassed women for years — a shroud that still covers the entire operation. Oh, and it has one playoff win this century. No wonder quarterbacks aren’t lining up to play here.

So Wentz becomes Rivera’s way to kick the can down the road. His arrival won’t end the questions about who the long-term quarterback will be, because Washington can cut him after the 2022 season and be free and clear of any future salary cap implications. Maybe that’s better than tying your cart to one of the reclamation project quarterbacks who will be out there in free agency — Mitch Trubisky or Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota or the like. Of course, those guys wouldn’t have cost any draft picks, so …

Wait. Forget that stuff. It’s minutia.

The draft is seven weeks away. Rivera and his lieutenants may well have a quarterback in mind at No. 11. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis — or both — could be there. Then Wentz becomes even more of a stopgap, and the future belongs to that kid.

Don’t even go down the road that has the Commanders both trading for Wentz and taking a quarterback in the first round — and having the season go awry anyway. In a worst-case scenario, that could lead to a change at coach and in the front office, which would lead to a new regime having to develop and evaluate an iffy quarterback, which would just continue this bottomless cycle. Ugh.

