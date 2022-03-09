Game over. Eleanor Roosevelt advances to Saturday’s Maryland 4A championship game, in which it will face Churchill at 8 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park.

“I was pretty nervous there,” senior James Rice said. “In my opinion, we had played pretty solid defense, but when they blew the whistle, I definitely thought we were about to get robbed.”

The Raiders (18-5) battled back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to set up the showdown with the Bulldogs (23-1), who knocked off Meade, 55-50, in the other semifinal Wednesday at Wise High in Upper Marlboro.

Junior forward Tre Stott, seeking redemption after initiating an on-court fight in January, led Churchill with 18 points. Junior guards Isaiah Mbeng and Zeke Avit added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Back in Bennsville, Eleanor Roosevelt fans and bench players mobbed the team’s starting five, while the fans who remained in the stands turned into a choir and sang the arena favorite “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Top-seeded Parkville (24-1) converted on a late foul to take a 31-29 lead into the half, and the Knights seemed intent on closing out fourth-seeded Roosevelt in the third quarter. The Raiders committed several unforced errors, and Parkville went on a 12-4 run to extend its lead to 43-33 with roughly four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

From there, the Raiders found their legs and began chipping away at the deficit.

“It’s kind of been what we’ve been doing all throughout this season,” Eleanor Roosevelt Coach Brendan O’Connell said. “We haven’t blown teams out like in years past, and as a result teams have gone on runs and we’ve had to respond accordingly, starting with our defense.”

Eleanor Roosevelt did just that, holding the previously undefeated Knights to 12 points the rest of the way. Before Wednesday, Parkville hadn’t scored fewer than 60 points in a game all season; it was averaging 80 points a night.

After taking a 57-55 lead with seven seconds remaining, Eleanor Roosevelt senior Jaylin Payne stepped to the free throw line with an opportunity to ice the game. Despite leading the team with 16 points, he missed both shots.

Parkville called a timeout, and Rice made a beeline to Payne, who was sulking.

“As one of our leaders, I just tried to pick him up and let him know that we were still going to win,” said Rice, who scored eight. “We’ve hung our hat on being a defensive team all year; I knew we could get one more stop.”

Roosevelt will be seeking its fifth state championship and fourth under O’Connell. The Greenbelt school won the last time Maryland staged state championships, in 2019. Churchill won its only 4A crown in 1978.