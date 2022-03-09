Ayala grew up as an only child with a single parent, and they have a tight mother-son bond that often feels similar to a two-person team. A couple years after that Xfinity Center conversation, Ayala got a tattoo on his right arm depicting a tiger and a cub, symbolizing his relationship with his mom. That’s all she wanted for her son at Maryland — people around him who cared — “and they have,” she says as his college career inches toward its end.

Ayala’s four years in College Park have included an array of peaks and painful jolts. As a freshman starter, Ayala lost in the NCAA tournament’s second round on a layup in the final seconds. The next year, his group became one of the best recent Maryland teams, clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season title with hopes of a memorable run in the postseason that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ayala led the team in scoring as a junior while his team struggled at times but overachieved into the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Before this season, he vowed to help the transfer-laden Terps go further. Instead, Ayala navigated an in-season coaching change when Turgeon stepped down in December. This Maryland team (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) enters the conference tournament as the No. 10 seed and far from the NCAA tournament picture. Any run would have to start with a win Thursday over Michigan State, which has beaten the Terps twice this season. The 2021-22 campaign will probably become the school’s first losing season since 1993.

Ayala holds onto hope. When asked about the highlight of his senior year, he takes a long pause and says maybe it hasn’t happened yet. He finds positives in the season — that win over Ohio State with Maryland’s 2002 national title team in attendance and the way the Terps mustered four wins in their final six games of the regular season. But this is still a dreary end for the senior who has been a staple in Maryland’s starting lineups for four years.

After the Terps lost against Virginia Tech, the players arrived for what they thought would be a typical film session. Ayala felt ready to figure out what went wrong and hear Turgeon’s next game plan. Ayala saw potential in the players around him. But that day, Turgeon told the team he had stepped down. Danny Manning took over as the interim coach. Shock and emotion filled the room, even for Ayala, who’s mostly even-keeled and unflappable.

Ayala views Turgeon as a father figure. His mom said the change was difficult for her son to handle. But “you can’t sit in that darkness,” Ayala said.

Since Ayala’s freshman year, his coaches viewed him as the old soul of the team. He has scored 1,432 points in his career and made 221 three-pointers, the third most in program history. Ayala, a 6-foot-5 guard from Wilmington, Del., is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points despite a wrist injury that limited him for a short stretch this season. Ayala is joined by three other seniors, all transfers, and he’s the only player left from his large freshman class. So Ayala placed some responsibility on himself to help guide this team through the turbulence.

After Turgeon’s departure eight games into the season, Ayala wondered how other teams responded to similar situations. Then he realized the rarity of an early season coaching change. Ayala apologized for cursing and described the team’s mind-set as, “F--- it, we’ve just got to figure it out.”

Ayala compared the urgency to what he knows best: He said it’s like when a team guards you a certain way and you need to quickly figure out how to adapt so that you can score. There was no time for him to feel sorry for himself.

About a week after the abrupt news, Maryland’s win over a ranked Florida team in December helped “change the narrative from a negative trajectory,” Ayala said. But then the Terps slipped to a 3-11 start in conference play. They’ve spent the past few months trying to salvage their season.

“We’ve got a lot of fighters on our team, a lot of guys who like to compete and guys that just don’t give up,” Ayala said. “We all kind of come from similar backgrounds. We all embody that.”

They take solace in that commitment and have enjoyed the reward of a couple marquee wins. The home victory against then-No. 22 Ohio State made it feel as though “nothing that happened all year mattered,” Ayala said. In some games, the Terps have climbed back from massive deficits, only to ultimately fall just short.

What’s difficult about a season like this, Ayala said, are the expectations. He sees Maryland as a blue-blood program, and he came to College Park to be part of a team that could be among the nation’s best. With the perspective of this season’s struggles, Ayala appreciates the Big Ten title from 2020 even more.

He still has confidence in this group. During the regular season, Maryland beat the Big Ten’s top seed (Illinois) in one of two meetings, and the Terps lost by just one point against the No. 2 seed (Wisconsin) and the No. 3 seed (Purdue). But when discussing those expectations viewed as the standard at Maryland, Ayala also mentions the importance of adjusting. That turned into a theme of the season.

Heading into his senior day game against Minnesota, Ayala mentioned that he never attended prom in high school, and he didn’t want a graduation party. That comes from his laid-back personality, his mom said. But before Maryland recognized Ayala on the court last week, she noticed excitement from her son, who isn’t over-the-top in the emotion he expresses.

Ayala said he never pictured how he wanted his career to end, other than explaining months ago his goal of going on a postseason run. There’s too much that fills his busy days for Ayala to harp on how this season could have unfolded. And the reality is that many players don’t get a perfect ending to their careers.

Ayala still seeks off-the-court advice from Turgeon, and they talk on the phone at times. Before the senior day ceremony, Ayala thought about that recruiting visit, acknowledging the symmetry with this moment. His mom remembers him saying: “We came in together. We’re leaving here together.” Ayala’s mom feels nervous in front of a crowd — the opposite of her son, who’s comfortable in public-facing moments — so he held her hand.

The arena announcer introduced Ayala as “the heart and soul of the team,” then he and his mom emerged from the tunnel. Ayala clapped to the crowd, celebrated with his teammates and returned to his mom’s side. They walked toward Manning, the interim coach waiting with flowers and a framed jersey.