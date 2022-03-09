Little wonder English’s own description of the season — “frustrating/optimistic” — is a mash-up of opposing thoughts as the ninth-seeded Patriots begin A-10 tournament play at noon Thursday at Capital One Arena against eighth-seeded Fordham (15-15).

“It’s incredibly frustrating, because I think the person on the outside just sees a .500 season for George Mason,” English said. “But there was a point where I was looking at our schedule and I’m thinking Nevada, Old Dominion and VCU beat us. Everyone else, I thought we beat ourselves. That’s a lesson for growth.”

The five-day tournament began Wednesday with the league’s bottom four teams playing in the first round. Regular season champion Davidson (25-5) is in good shape for an NCAA tournament berth even if it doesn’t win this event, while second-seeded Dayton (22-9) and third-seeded VCU (21-8) are both in the hunt for an at-large bid.

St. Bonaventure (20-8) is the No. 4 seed and has all five starters back from last year’s A-10 title run. Like Davidson, Dayton and VCU, the Bonnies don’t begin tournament play until Friday.

Getting underway Thursday is seventh-seeded George Washington (12-17), which struggled to a 4-8 record in nonconference play and then got pummeled in its first two league games coming out of a covid pause. A frantic comeback defeat of George Mason on Jan. 17 ignited a 7-4 stretch before the Colonials dropped three of their last four.

They’ll face 10th-seeded Massachusetts (14-16) at 6 p.m.

“We’ve had a resilient group of guys all year long,” Coach Jamion Christian said. “There’s a lot of teams that would have started the way we did and the frustration that we all felt in the locker room and they would have just folded it, and we didn’t do that. We just consistently kept getting better. I think there’s a lot of teams that have the ability to win this, and I would include us in that just because we have not played our best yet.”

The Colonials have leaned heavily on their top seven throughout conference play, and wing Joe Bamisile has emerged as their most potent scoring option, averaging 18 points against league foes. That comes a year after the explosive Bamisile played sparingly in his lone year at Virginia Tech.

Guard James Bishop (team-high 16.8 ppg for the season) remains a factor, and the improvement of freshman guard Brayon Freeman has helped George Washington become more cohesive as an offense.

“We have a lot of guys who are just starting to figure it out,” Christian said. “I wish we had another month of the season. I think if we had another month of the season, we could be dangerous. Maybe if we keep playing, we will. The more games we’ve played, the more seasoned we’ve gotten.”

Mason began the season with an older group, in part because English mined the transfer portal to add starters DeVon Cooper (Morehead State), Davonte “Ticket” Gaines (Tennessee) and D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado). He also convinced junior forward Josh Oduro to remain in Fairfax, a shrewd decision since Oduro led the league in scoring (18 per game) and earned a first team all-conference nod.

The Patriots are 0-3 when Oduro missed games because of injury, but he played in a closing stretch in which Mason dropped four of five to drop under .500 for the first time since early December.

“I think the biggest thing is to not get wrapped up in recency bias,” Schwartz said. “We obviously lost a tough one [Saturday] that we know we could have handled, but our record is 0-0 now heading into tournament play and we know we can hang with anybody in the league.”

It’s a belief similar to George Washington’s. If Mason can hit its stride this week — a big if, given its inconsistency, but not out of the question given the ability in its starting lineup — it has the potential to go on a deep run behind a hometown crowd in Washington.