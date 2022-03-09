“That timeout was kind of like a reality check,” guard Gabrielle Kennerly said. “Like, ‘Come on guys; we’re in the semifinals.’ ”

From that point, Howard settled into the offense that has helped it win 44 consecutive games. The Lions went on a commanding run and cruised to a 70-28 victory at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville.

Howard (19-0) will play for its first state championship since 1994 on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“Everyone has that dream, and then you finally get there, and it’s like, you feel great,” said Kennerly, who scored 17 points. “That’s what happened: I feel great.”

The Lions have dreamed of playing for a state title since March 2020. The Lions, 25-0 at the time, were a few hours from a 4A semifinal when Maryland’s athletic association postponed — and later canceled — the season’s final games — because of the coronavirus.

Many of Howard’s underclassmen remained at the Ellicott City school, even as the ongoing pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020-21 season and the suspension of Howard County sports for three weeks this season from December to January.

Howard also added freshman forward Meghan Yarnevich, who scored a game-high 23 points against Rockville (19-5). The county’s hiatus this winter provided Yarnevich time to heal an ankle sprain and develop chemistry with players-only practices.

“When I first came in, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Yarnevich said. “It was really hard adjusting, but I’d say probably the second game back I got comfortable again. It’s just been an interesting ride.”

Late in third quarter Wednesday, Howard forward Gabby Scott attacked the basket and passed to Yarnevich for an easy layup that provided the Lions a 40-point lead. Blowouts such as Wednesday’s have been common for Howard, which is winning by an average of 38.3 points this season.

With about five minutes remaining, Howard’s starters received a standing ovation as they jogged to the bench. While Howard has assembled a long list of accomplishments since the start of the 2018-19 season, it is one win away from its ultimate goal.

“This is what we planned all season,” Scott said. “To get here now is just really amazing.”

2A boys: Douglass, Westlake advance

The Douglass and Westlake boys will meet in the 2A championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m. after both squads won their semifinal games Wednesday at Blair High in Silver Spring.

The Eagles (19-3) beat Wicomico, 66-48, behind guard Mikhai Arnold’s 19 points. Afterward, Westlake (22-2) defeated Overlea, 52-41, as guard Jackson Prince scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Douglass (Prince George’s County) and Westlake (Southern Maryland Athletic Conference) won their leagues this season. While Douglass last claimed a state title in 1966, the Wolverines have never won.

2A girls: Gwynn Park falls