“We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans,” Manfred said in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

Another week of spring training dissolved into discussions of details and dollars that could have been going on for months, instead of weeks, had the league not let 43 winter days pass without contacting the union.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another marathon negotiating session stretched through Tuesday and into the early morning hours Wednesday, then went for naught by early evening Wednesday.

Another set of proposals changed hands, evolved, and seemingly edged toward an agreement, only to leave both sides declaring their dissatisfaction with the other.

The consequence is, by now, a familiar one: A sport that cannot afford to hemorrhage interest spent another week in self-inflicted turmoil, and the fans who hoped for its swift return were left to hope that those involved might, at long last, decide to put the health of the game ahead of their visions of what winning a five-year collective bargaining agreement looks like.

Story continues below advertisement

Those visions remained far from reality Wednesday night, with no further negotiations scheduled.

Instead, the MLB Players Association proposed a deal by which the owners would drop draft pick compensation in exchange for continued discussions about an international draft until a Nov. 15 deadline, at which point if the players did not agree to the international draft, the owners could reinstate draft pick compensation next winter. After delaying a recently-imposed Tuesday deadline to allow for more talks, MLB enforced it around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Instead of responding to that union offer, the league sent out a news release announcing the cancellation of games.

Advertisement

The owners and their negotiators told the union that agreeing to a deal by Tuesday would save the full 162-game season and, just as importantly, a full season of player pay and service time accumulation. If they missed that deadline, the league believed it would be able to implement a shorter schedule and cut player pay accordingly. The union believes both the schedule and pay remain negotiable, regardless of MLB’s cutoffs. So far, the union has been right.

Story continues below advertisement

Manfred had ruled out the possibility of playing 162 games just a week ago. He and the owners implemented a Feb. 28 deadline for a deal, extended it when negotiations went late into the early morning of March 1, then announced the cancellation of each team’s first two regular season series when they couldn’t agree to a deal that afternoon.

Last week, Manfred cited the complications created by frequent interleague play as the reason for canceling games, as opposed to postponing them. A few days later, his negotiating team told the union that if the players agreed to a deal by Tuesday, the owners would be able to secure a full-season and restore full player pay. As late Tuesday night turned into early Wednesday morning, the sides were still talking.

Advertisement

By then, a new pivotal issue had emerged: the creation of an international draft, a long-debated concept that grew in emphasis at what seemed like the 11th hour. The league foisted the international draft into the spotlight late Tuesday when they informed the union that the owners would be willing to drop direct draft pick compensation for top free agents — something the players see as a deterrent to free agent spending — in exchange for replacing the current free-for-all international signing system for players from outside the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan with a more structured, centralized draft, according to people familiar with the talks. Again, MLB extended a deadline a day to allow further talks.

Story continues below advertisement

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately.” Manfred’s statement read. “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

As of Wednesday morning, many Latino players — including former Red Sox star David Ortiz and current Padres all-star Fernando Tatis Jr. — had spoken out against replacing the traditional teenage signing frenzy with a draft, a position echoed by multiple people with experience in international player development who argue that the current system allows players to choose the franchise for whom they will move to a new country and spend their late teenage years. A draft, they argued, institutes a form of cost-control that doesn’t exist in its current form.

Advertisement

But multiple agents and executives asked Wednesday joined the league in arguing that a draft would help eliminate some of the corruption that runs rampant in the current signing system. The league also claims that its proposal was built specifically to ensure the same number of players would be signed each year and that draft pick slot values ensure more money is invested in Latino players annually than under the current system.

Story continues below advertisement

As public dialogue about the idea of an international draft seized those in the industry outside the negotiating room, it came to dominate talks at the table, too. After receiving a proposal from the union Wednesday afternoon, MLB’s negotiating team held a call with club owners. They decided they needed an answer on the international draft before they could move forward with other parts of a proposal. So MLB presented the union with three options, according to a league official:

The first was to accept the implementation of an international draft and end the qualifying offer system; the second was to keep the status quo on both issues, meaning the international signing system would not change, but the qualifying offer system would stay; the third option would include the owners agreeing to drop direct draft pick compensation in exchange for more time to consider the international draft beginning in 2024.

Advertisement

If the players’ association agrees to the draft by Nov. 15, the deal is done, just as if they had agreed to it Wednesday. But if the players don’t agree, the league would gain the right to reopen the collective bargaining agreement after the 2024 season, effectively reducing a would-be five-year deal to three, allowing the league to renegotiate any parts of the deal it felt weren’t working in the owners’ favor.

Story continues below advertisement

That the league was in position to request a response on any one issue demonstrated how far the sides had come from even 10 days ago in Jupiter, Fla., when negotiating sessions amounted more to wide-ranging discussions of ideas than focused whittling of options, according to people familiar with the talks.

The owners began introducing the international draft into proposals as early as July of 2021, according to a league official. The league argues that though the union repeatedly rejected the draft, therefore redirecting negotiations and the public conversations about them to issues like the CBT or minimum salaries instead, the international draft was always important to the owners.

Advertisement

But to the union, the pitting the international draft against direct draft pick compensation represented a strategically timed negotiating ploy, one that forces the players to choose between something they believe suppresses free agent spending and an international draft that many of its members do not support. They refused to choose, frustrated that MLB promised a full counterproposal and withheld most of it with that ultimatum. The union did not bite.

Story continues below advertisement

So a week after the sides’ inability to make a deal officially delayed Opening Day from March 31, another week of disagreement pushed it to April 14 — the day before the league plans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming MLB’s first Black player. Should another week pass without a deal, should another week of games succumb to the financial concerns of the few at the expense of the many who treasure the game, the scars will only grow.