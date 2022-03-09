“We had to change things the second half,” Navy Coach Ed DeChellis said. “We weren’t getting anything done playing traditional, so we went with a smaller lineup. It almost worked. We were one shot away from making it really interesting. We didn’t make that shot tonight. It wasn’t a lack of effort. It wasn’t a lack of energy and enthusiasm.”

Tournament MVP Jack Ferguson paced the Raiders with 17 points and Nelly Cummings added 15. Greg Summers led Navy with 18, and Tyler Nelson had 11.

Navy had a 41-26 rebounding edge, including 18-2 on the offensive glass, but couldn’t take advantage. Navy shot 22 for 62 (35.5 percent) from the field, including 6 for 22 (27.3 percent) from three-point range.

“I always talk about rebounding as activity. We had great activity. We just didn’t shoot the ball very well,” DeChellis said.

Second-seeded Navy, which was appearing in its first Patriot League final since 2001, finished 21-11 after losing to the Raiders for the third time. Top-seeded Colgate, the conference’s top team for several years, improved to 23-11 and will return to the NCAA tournament.

Navy had beaten American and Boston University (in overtime) to get to this point, and the Mids lost by five to the Raiders in their regular season finale Feb. 26. They couldn’t turn the tables Wednesday night.

Colgate, which has won 15 straight games, padded its cushion to 49-25 early in the second half, but a 16-0 Mids run not long after stunned the crowd. Navy’s smaller lineup rattled the Raiders, forcing turnovers and bad shots.

With his team down 58-36, Summers dropped in a driving layup with 10:32 remaining and John Carter Jr. drilled a step-back three-pointer. Nelson added a foul shot and Sean Yoder’s turnaround jumper cut Navy’s deficit to 58-44 with 8:13 left.

“Every time there was a timeout or anything, the word that we kept saying was ‘believe,’ ” Summers said. “We just had to stay aggressive and keep believing.”

Yoder kept up the run with a three, and Jaylen Walker dropped in a free throw. Summers’s second-chance layup got Navy within 58-50, and Yoder added a pair of free throws to make it 58-52 with 6:22 left.

Cummings finally stopped the bleeding for Colgate with a layup with 5:57 remaining, but Carter responded with a jumper 14 seconds later to slice Navy’s deficit to six again. But that’s where the Mids finally ran out of steam.

“They get it down to six — it was definitely a wake-up call,” Ferguson said. “I think we got a little bit complacent there, but we’re a veteran group. Obviously we came together and got it done.”

The Raiders tightened up on defense and put together a 10-0 run to lock up the win.

“What it came down to was just taking care of the ball in that situation,” said Summers, whose team had 17 turnovers. “We just had to be a little more focused.”

The contest appeared to get away from Navy early as Colgate grabbed a 40-22 lead at halftime.