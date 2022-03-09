Throw in Delaware, South Dakota State and Wright State, and 11 automatic bids have been dispersed.

Hope everyone enjoyed it. Because only the Patriot League champion’s postseason ticket is getting punched Wednesday, and most of the good teams in power conferences won’t be heard from for another day or two.

The Atlantic 10, Big East, Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12 and SEC all get underway Wednesday. Most of those leagues will have some measure of bracket intrigue, but it will be mostly muted as plenty of sub-.500 teams slog their way to the end of their seasons in the middle of the week.

The general theme of the day? Just don’t mess up. No one outside the Patriot final is playing their way in, but a few teams could entirely doom their chances with a garish stumble.

Here’s what to look for Wednesday:

Wake Forest vs. Boston College (ACC second round, approx. 2:30, ESPN): There are multiple problems with fifth-seeded Wake Forest’s resume, none of them remedied by facing #TuesdayInBrooklyn survivor Boston College (12-19). The Demon Deacons (23-8) played the 338th-toughest (or, 21st-easiest) nonconference schedule, and they are 1-4 in Quadrant 1 games — the most challenging set of games on the NCAA’s team sheet. It does own two victories against the likely field, at home against North Carolina and Notre Dame.

The bottom line is Wake Forest’s argument for inclusion is more of the didn’t-mess-up persuasion than one that touts significant accomplishments. There’s an onus, then, to not mess up.

Bracket impact: Maybe Wake Forest will be okay by just avoiding a poor loss, though the history of teams with terrible nonconference strength of schedule numbers near the edge of the field is not encouraging. But a setback against the Eagles would not be a good final impression to leave the committee with given the flaws of the resume.

Xavier vs. Butler (Big East first round, 4:30, Fox Sports 1): Despite a late five-game losing streak that put their NCAA chances in peril, the Musketeers (18-12) blasted Georgetown like they were supposed to Saturday. Xavier’s performance in the six metrics on the NCAA’s team sheets range from between 36th and 54th, and its 5-9 mark in Quadrant 1 games isn’t great but probably good enough. Still, just to be safe, the Musketeers might want to handle Butler (13-18) and avoid any unnecessary Selection Sunday anxiety.

Bracket impact: Xavier is probably getting in, but probably isn’t the same as definitely. At the very least, getting sent up I-75 to Dayton for a First Four game is very much in play with a loss to the Bulldogs.

Oregon vs. Oregon State (Pac-12 first round, 5:30, Pac-12 Network): Here’s some free advice to the wobbly fifth-seeded Ducks (18-13), who have lost five of six to close the regular season: Don’t lose to Oregon State. The Beavers (3-27) are 0-for-2022 and are neck-and-neck with Georgetown for the “honor” of being the worst power conference team this season. Oregon will have to make do without leading scorer Will Richardson, who is out of the Pac-12 tournament with an illness.

Bracket impact: A victory doesn’t enhance Oregon’s profile a bit, but it’s better than losing to the No. 252 team in the NET and having any NCAA hopes end in utterly ignominious fashion.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson (ACC second round, 7, ESPN2): The seventh-seeded Hokies (19-12) entered Tuesday ranked 37th in the NET and 29th in the KenPom.com metrics. This despite a 1-5 record in Quadrant 1 games and only two victories over likely NCAA tournament teams (at Miami, at home against Notre Dame). So what gives?

Basically, Virginia Tech has gamed the predictive metrics by winning a lot of blowouts (12 victories by double figures) and losing plenty of close games (seven by five points or less). But make no mistake, the Hokies have a lot of work to do in Brooklyn — maybe four wins worth of work — to earn a field of 68 nod.

Bracket impact: It won’t change Thursday morning’s bracket projection, but Virginia Tech stays on the fringe of the discussion with a victory.

Navy at Colgate (Patriot final, 7:30, CBS Sports Network): It’s the fifth consecutive Patriot League championship game appearance for the host Raiders (22-11), who are seeking their third NCAA berth in the last four years. Navy (21-10) will look to snap Colgate’s 14-game winning streak and secure its first trip to the NCAA tournament since 1998.

It’s a matchup of strength against strength. Nelly Cummings and Tucker Richardson have helped Colgate build the Patriot League’s most efficient offense, while Richard Njoku and Greg Summers anchor the conference’s best defense for Navy — one that ranks 55th nationally in efficiency according to KenPom.com.

Bracket impact: It’s one-bid territory no matter what, with Colgate’s seeding ceiling probably the No. 14 line. Navy, with a couple Quad 2 victories, could end up on the No. 15 line.

Washington State vs. California (Pac-12 first round, 9, Pac-12 Network): Like Virginia Tech, Washington State (18-13) will get some token monitoring because its predictive metrics suggest it could be in the postseason picture. But the seventh-seeded Cougars’ next Quadrant 1 victory will be their first, and a loss to California (12-19) will finish them off.

Bracket impact: So negligible as to barely register, but a Washington State victory means it gets another crack at that elusive Quad 1 win Thursday against UCLA.

Field notes

Last four included: Wake Forest, SMU, VCU, Rutgers

First four on the outside: Wyoming, BYU, Florida, Dayton

Next four on the outside: Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas A&M, Oregon

Moving in: Delaware, Jacksonville State, Wright State

Moving out: Jacksonville, Northern Kentucky, UNC Wilmington

Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), SEC (6), ACC (5), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

West vs. East, South vs. Midwest

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Long Beach State

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) San Diego State

San Diego

(5) LSU vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

Pittsburgh

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) IVY/Princeton

(6) Iowa vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Greenville, S.C.

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Creighton

(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) COLONIAL/Delaware

As much of a foregone conclusion as it was, it’s still worth it to marvel at Gonzaga going to the postseason again. The West Coast Conference champions will make their 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and 24th overall. Bank on the Zags to be a No. 1 seed come Sunday. … South Dakota State (30-4) takes a 21-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. The Jackrabbits ran the table in the Summit League’s regular season and tournament and will make their sixth NCAA trip — all since 2012, but their first since 2018. …

The full list of teams with at least eight Quadrant 1 victories and no losses outside Quad 1: Auburn, Gonzaga, Kentucky … and Tennessee. The Volunteers could make it up to the No. 2 line if they win the SEC tournament. … Delaware earned its second CAA tournament title (and first since 2014) with a lockdown performance against UNC Wilmington. The fifth-seeded Blue Hens will make their sixth NCAA trip after a three-day run that saw them hold three consecutive opponents to less than 60 points.

East Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Wright State winner

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Iowa State

Buffalo

(5) Alabama vs. (12) SMU/Wake Forest winner

(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona

Milwaukee

(3) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) Texas vs. (11) San Francisco

Greenville, S.C.

(7) Colorado State vs. (10) Miami

(2) SEC/Auburn vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

Wright State, with its NET ranking just inside the top 200 and most of the metrics on the NCAA team sheet placing it in the bottom half of Division I, is a First Four candidate. But the Nutter Center, home of the Horizon League champion Raiders, is a mere 12 miles from University of Dayton Arena. Wright State will appear in its fourth NCAA tournament and first since 2018. … Bryant will make its first Division I tournament trip after beating Wagner in the NEC final, a game marred by a fight in the stands. The NEC champ hasn’t avoided a trip to a play-in game since 2012, and even with the nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss, the Bulldogs may not escape that fate. …

Alabama is one of the field’s most inexplicable teams. The Crimson Tide is 11-11 since Dec. 4, never winning or losing more than three in a row in that span. … Illinois is probably playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten other than No. 13 seed Nebraska heading into its league tournament. That qualifier aside, the Illini has won three in a row and nine of their last 12. … Auburn was outscored by a total of 16 points in its four losses to date. The totals for other No. 1 seed contenders: Gonzaga (22 points in three losses), Arizona (36 points in three losses), Kentucky (41 points in six losses), Kansas (50 points in six losses), Baylor (53 points in five losses)

South Region

Fort Worth

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) SWAC/Alcorn State-SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State winner

(8) Marquette vs. (9) Notre Dame

Buffalo

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Pittsburgh

(3) Villanova vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Southern California vs. (11) Michigan

Indianapolis

(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (10) TCU

(2) Purdue vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

Marquette hasn’t won consecutive games since January, something worth considering as the Golden Eagles begin win-or-go-home play Thursday in the Big East tournament. … The only opponent to defeat North Texas by double digits was Kansas. The Mean Green won’t go down quietly in the Conference USA tournament or (if it makes it) in the NCAA tournament. …

Villanova doesn’t usually occupy something of a middle ground in the bracket — good enough to get a protected seed, but not good enough to land on one of the top two lines. The Wildcats haven’t been a No. 3 seed since their Final Four run in 2009, and their last time as a No. 4 seed was in 1997. … With a 6-7 record in Quadrant 1 games and no losses in Quad 3 or Quad 4, TCU should be safely in the field. A victory over Texas in the Big 12 quarters probably pushes Jamie Dixon’s bunch into single-digit seed territory.

Midwest Region

Fort Worth

(1) Kansas vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Memphis

Portland, Ore.

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) Rutgers/VCU winner

(4) UCLA vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

Milwaukee

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Xavier

Indianapolis

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State

Memphis is 4-3 in Quadrant 1 games, owns a sweep of Houston and a victory over Alabama, and lands in the top 35 in five of the six metrics mentioned on the NCAA team sheets. The Tigers, winners of 10 of their last 11, are going to be in the field. … A random tidbit: Connecticut’s eight Quadrant 2 victories are tied with Wisconsin for the third most in the field. Both Arizona and Providence have nine. …