But he first must clear a hurdle similar to one that created a weeks-long saga before the Australian Open in January that ultimately led to his deportation. Those who are not U.S. citizens or immigrants are required to show proof of full vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test to enter the United States by air.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently in communication with his team,” tournament organizers said in a statement. “However, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] approval to enter the country. We will provide updates in the future as we learn more.”

Late last month, Djokovic said he knew he might not be allowed to play in the Indian Wells event. “I can’t enter [the] United States. As of today I’m not able to play. But let’s see what happens,” he told reporters. “Maybe things change in the next few weeks.”

Djokovic has remained opposed to being vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that he is unconvinced by the science and is careful about what he puts in his body. However, he added in a recent BBC interview that it was a “misconception” that he is part of the anti-vaccine movement and he knows the matter is personal.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I was never against vaccination,” he said. “I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus. … But I’ve always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body, and for me that is essential.”

The issue is so important to him, he said, that sacrificing the chance to play in future Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon was a price he was “willing to pay.” He had been tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most men’s singles titles all-time with 20, but Nadal broke the tie with his victory in the Australian Open, the first Slam of the year.