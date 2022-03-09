While Hachimura’s shy nature is more natural disposition and less an indication of his happiness, it does make moments like one after the Wizards’ shoot-around at UCLA on Wednesday stand out.

Hours before Washington’s game against the Clippers, the forward was seated next to the bubbly Anthony Gill, who had nabbed Kyle Kuzma’s jewel-encrusted sunglasses as a gag. Hachimura got Kuzma’s attention while Gill was mugging it up for a selfie. Kuzma acknowledged the pair with a wry smile, like an older brother placating a pair of middle-schoolers. Hachimura and Gill, appropriately, dissolved into giggles.

Twenty-three games into the most fractured season of Hachimura’s young career, here was a portrait of the third-year pro: relaxed, happy, confident around his teammates (at least with no cameras in the vicinity.) In return, the Wizards have found themselves with a surprise three-point shooting machine — at least temporarily — who still, according to Wes Unseld Jr., fits into the franchise’s long-term vision. Washington has always wanted Hachimura to be a dynamic offensive threat with the physical ability and know-how to guard all five positions on defense.

The Wizards have made Hachimura’s confidence a priority since he informed the team he needed a mental health break at the start of the season. They had his confidence in mind when they allowed him to ramp up slowly before his return; it remains a priority for Unseld in that the coach has yet to unfurl the entire playbook for the 24-year-old. The Wizards are trying to set up Hachimura for success.

Their plan is paying dividends from the three-point line.

Coming off the bench for the first time in his career, the former first-round pick is shooting a gob-smacking 51.9 percent from beyond the arc while shooting roughly the same volume as last season, 2.3 attempts per game. His treys are helping him average 9.2 points in 18.9 minutes per game. Hachimura doesn’t credit some mechanical adjustment or extra hours in the gym.

“For me, it’s more confidence,” he said. “I’m more confident shooting three’s.”

Despite that his teammates are thrilled with this development, Hachimura insists that his offensive games still lives within the midrange. He labored away for 13.8 points per game in the 2020-21 season and 13.5 in 2019-20 popping off floaters inside the arc.

Oddly, his reluctance to lean into three-point shooting only makes Unseld more excited. No one is forcing Hachimura to launch three-pointers, the forward is simply plucking the good shots that come his way without hesitation.

“Spatially, he’s getting himself in the right spots, the ball finds him,” Unseld said. “So we’re encouraging him to take those shots. But I’m not telling him not to shoot midrange, we just don’t want those shots early in the clock and we certainly don’t want him off multiple dribbles and [isolation plays]. There’s times for that, opportunities for that late in the shot clock, but if you’re spaced correctly and the ball finds you, you’re doing the right thing but stepping up and knocking those down.”

But Hachimura’s selling point has always been defense, and in that regard, Unseld is still looking for progress. Hachimura is even less of a presence on the glass than he was in seasons past, averaging 3.1 rebounds per game on a team that struggles to rebound up and down the roster.

The forward’s next big leap will be more mental than physical — he must learn NBA personnel better.

“Not only knowing his matchup, but knowing all four, five spots,” Unseld said. “Because if we’re switching, you’re going to have a new matchup every possession.”

Hachimura is comfortable now after his late start to the year. He has his pregame routine in place, his teammates have fallen into their familiar routines of encouraging him to be even more aggressive on offense given his three-point outburst. The Wizards are enjoying the new dimension his three-point shooting brings to the second unit and are confident they’ll be able to use his versatility on both ends of the court, even as roles on the roster shift thanks to the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis.

But mostly, they’re happy to see his confidence after a trying year.