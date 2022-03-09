This time, the Seahawks traded away the elite quarterback they developed, one who should have plenty of life left in his arm. They made a kind of blockbuster deal you normally see in basketball or baseball, swapping the most coveted asset in professional team sports for a bundle of draft picks from the Denver Broncos and players who may or may not help them rebuild.

In a sport in which franchise QBs are asked to cover many sins (and paid well for it), Wilson has spent most of the past seven years carrying the post-Super Bowl Seahawks along the outskirts of contention and waiting for the chance to lead a dominant team again. For his work, he earned two top-market contract extensions and acclaim as one of football’s transcendent talents. But he wanted more. He wanted to step outside the philosophies of the defensive-minded Carroll and introduce his coach to the league’s pass revolution.

But while Carroll is a master motivator and a visionary gifted at amplifying atypical talent, he prefers traditional strategy on the field. The quarterback, coach and team were ideal complements during the Legion of Boom era, when a legendarily fierce defense guided Seattle. However, that version of the Seahawks peaked in early 2015, after a potential game-winning drive in Super Bowl XLIX ended with Wilson throwing a devastating goal-line interception that cost Seattle a second straight championship and ruined the chemistry of a mercurial locker room. Since then, Seattle has remained competitive but slipped to the second tier as it struggled to turn over an aging roster, made questionable draft decisions and relied too heavily on risky and pricey acquisitions via trades and free agency.

Yet through all the mishaps, the Seahawks had a great quarterback who kept finding ways to help them win. Wilson didn’t experience a losing year until this past season, when a broken finger forced him to miss the first three games of his career and Seattle finished 7-10.

And now, it’s over. At 33, Wilson still has stardom in him; he posted a stellar 103.1 passer rating in 2021. But to those who pay close attention, he hasn’t been the same player since midway through the 2020 season. He missed more opportunities than usual. He declined to make simple throws and held onto the football for too long, greedy for big plays. He stopped scrambling. He went from speaking in cliches during interviews to expressing frustration and making headlines on occasion.

Wilson continued to dream aloud about winning multiple Super Bowls with the Seahawks and staying in Seattle for his entire career. Still, the whispers of discontent never subsided.

So for a second time with Wilson, the Seahawks decided to do what most teams wouldn’t dare try.

Ten years ago, they reset a few NFL team-building philosophies when Schneider chose to draft Wilson despite his size and Carroll opted to start him as a rookie over veterans Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson. All of a sudden, they had a star quarterback on an extremely cheap rookie deal, which allowed them to build the league’s deepest roster. It became a blueprint for franchises with shrewd talent evaluators and fast-rising aspirations.

Ten years later, the Seahawks have decided to forgo stability, acquiesce to Wilson’s desire for something new and play the value game with a seemingly invaluable commodity. They’re officially rebuilding. On Tuesday night, they also released middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, another future Hall of Famer they drafted in the same 2012 class as Wilson. Just like that, the remnants of a glorious past are gone. The organization either will be fools for letting go of Wilson too soon and venturing back into a quarterback unknown that seems like an abyss for more than half the league. Or by getting all weird again, it will rediscover its old team-building magic and perhaps pave the way for more organizations to leverage their standout quarterbacks for rebuilding purposes.

We’re at the beginning of something new in the NFL. It’s hard to know whether it will last. But for the second straight offseason, a big-time QB talent has been traded. A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams exchanged Jared Goff for the big arm of Matthew Stafford. The move, which was the first swap of former No. 1 picks in modern NFL history, propelled the Rams to a Super Bowl triumph. On the other side, the Detroit Lions are tolerating Goff and hoping they can make good use of all the draft capital.

Wilson is a bigger star, but unlike Stafford, he’s not going to a certain championship-caliber squad. The Broncos have had five straight losing seasons. They haven’t been to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl six years ago in Peyton Manning’s final season. Since Manning retired, they have been in stopgap quarterback hell: Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater all failed to provide ideal stability. After a long search, Wilson is worth the investment, and the Broncos also think they have the right offensive mind to engage him: new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Denver can support Wilson with a top 10 defense, two effective running backs and a solid receiving corps.

If Wilson returns to form, it could be a promising situation. In the AFC, where the majority of the NFL’s outstanding young quarterbacks dwell, he needs to be at his best.

The Seahawks have the most to lose, however. In the recent period of star quarterback displeasure, you kept wondering which team would have the guts to say goodbye to the face of its franchise. It’s hard to quit a great quarterback, and for the most part, it’s hard for a great quarterback to quit the team he represents. Even Aaron Rodgers, after all that drama, is staying in Green Bay. The Seahawks and Wilson, once perfect for each other, turned out to be the ones who couldn’t stay together.

For Carroll and Schneider, this move will clarify their Seattle legacies. They led the franchise to its first championship eight years ago and managed the roster well enough to also create the longest run of success in team history. But there’s still a sense they left some success on the table and never recovered from that Super Bowl loss.