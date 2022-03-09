“After some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court,” he wrote in a statement shared by Syracuse’s program. “It was wrong to act out in frustration.”

Boeheim, a 22-year-old senior, added that he apologized to Wilkes “multiple times” while their respective teams were in the postgame handshake line.

“He said not to worry about it,” Boeheim wrote of Wilkes, also a 22-year-old senior, “but I know it was wrong.”

Statement from Buddy Boeheim pic.twitter.com/1SvERy9GW7 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 9, 2022

The incident unfolded approximately midway through the first half of what would turn into a 96-57 rout in Syracuse’s favor. Wilkes reacted to the blow by doubling over and squatting on the court for a few moments before continuing to play.

Here is Buddy Boeheim pretty obviously punching a dude in the gut. pic.twitter.com/xIbUSdoiRa — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 9, 2022

Boeheim was not assessed a foul, but upon further review, the ACC deemed it a “flagrant act” worthy of punishment. Now at 16-16 on the season, Syracuse may need to go on to win the ACC tournament to get into the NCAA tournament, but first the Orange will have to upset top-seeded Duke without the conference’s leading scorer. Boeheim came into Wednesday’s game averaging 19.3 points per game and on Monday was named to the all-ACC first team after also leading the conference in free throw percentage and minutes played.

After Wednesday’s win, Jim Boeheim sought to downplay his son’s act.

“I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice, and [Buddy Boeheim] swung around and hit him,” said the 77-year-old coach. “I think it was inadvertent, but that’s okay. …

“You can’t just let people push you around. It wasn’t much of a punch.”

Jim Boeheim first comments on Buddy Boeheim “punching” a Florida State player in the first half: pic.twitter.com/gu8mYFzbSK — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) March 9, 2022

FSU Coach Leonard Hamilton did not make much of the incident, saying of Buddy Boeheim, “There’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim. He’s a class kid, tremendous character.”

“I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is,” added Hamilton. “The game is physical. You expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another. I’ve lost my composure sometimes. I’ve made some mistakes.”

In a video he posted to his YouTube account, Wilkes said that he and Hamilton were “on the same page” regarding their feelings about the incident. “It wasn’t really that big of a deal, in all honesty,” the 6-foot-8 guard declared.

“We were both unlucky that it happened to catch me in the right spot, knocked the wind out of me for a second,” Wilkes continued. “After that, I was fine.

“For the people saying that he should be suspended: I don’t think he should be suspended. … I’ve been hit with about 30 elbows in my career that were a whole lot worse than that one.”

As some observers asserted, an elbow thrown by one player into another can be more easily viewed as inadvertent than striking an opponent with a balled-up fist, which appeared to be what Boeheim did. Jim Boeheim acknowledged that his son was likely reacting to physical contact from Wilkes, implying that the coach viewed the punch as intentional.