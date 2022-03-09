First, it allowed the seventh-seeded Hokies to outlast No. 10 seed Clemson, 76-75, at Barclays Center in the second round of the ACC tournament. It also prevented what would have been one of the more ignominious collapses in program history given the stage and the stakes.

But the sophomore guard’s only field goal in extra time, and just his third of the entire game, also kept Virginia Tech’s NCAA tournament aspirations flickering with an opportunity to boost its credentials with a victory over its next opponent, No. 2 seed Notre Dame, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“We’re luckier than hell,” Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young said after the win, briefly detailing his play design on the final possession. “We’re just lucky. That’s basketball. The last play right there, he caught it, got in the air and banged a big shot, and we go home happy.”

Maddox’s calm execution belied the emotion of his teammates, who rushed him in corner of the court for a gathering that was equal parts relief and joy.

That’s because a litany of breakdowns plagued Virginia Tech (20-12, 11-9) over the final seven minutes-plus of the second half and permitted the Tigers to close on an 18-7 barrage during which Clemson (17-16, 8-12) got Nick Honor’s three-pointer with 1:13 to play to reclaim the lead, 62-61, for the first time since early in the game.

Storm Murphy’s three-pointer with 19.5 seconds remaining provided Virginia Tech with a 66-64 lead. Tigers Coach Brad Brownell immediately called timeout, and out of the stoppage Hall got a contested midrange jumper to fall before Murphy missed an off-balance three-pointer at the final regulation buzzer.

“I’m confident along with the rest of my guys,” said Maddox, a native of Bowie, Md., who finished with eight points on 3-for-6 shooting. “We’re all confident shooting. We shoot a lot. I love the feeling. It’s amazing, especially to win the game in an atmosphere like this, it’s great.”

Keve Aluma led the Hokies with 19 points, including a three-point play in overtime for a 72-69 lead with 2:19 to play. The second-team all-ACC selection added 10 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s second game against the Tigers in five days. The teams also met in Saturday’s regular season finale with Clemson winning, 63-59.

Turnovers in the second half contributed significantly to preventing Virginia Tech from pulling away — and had Young glaring at his players after several of the unforced variety.

In one sequence midway through the second half, reserve guard Sean Padulla dribbled wildly into the painted area and was called for a charge. Young immediately yelled for Murphy to rise from the bench and reenter, scowling at Padulla as he left the court.

Several minutes later on a two-on-one fast break, Justyn Mutts threw the ball out of bounds, and another turnover foiled a promising possession when Padulla tried a behind-the-back pass that sailed beyond the reach of a teammate and out of bounds on the sideline.

The Tigers capitalized by clawing back to 60-55 with 3:13 remaining in the second half on the heels of a 7-1 burst to set up the riveting finish. All three of Clemson’s field goals during that stretch came on layups, including a three-point play from forward Hunter Tyson with Aluma committing his third foul.

“That was kind of our problem early in the season when teams would make a run we wouldn’t be able to close the game,” said Murphy, who scored 15 points and made 5 of 9 three-pointers. “We were talking to each other a lot, stay connected, stay on the same page and not panic.”

After Clemson scored five straight points early in the second half to get the deficit back below double figure, the Hokies reeled off six of the next eight points, including a three-pointer from Maddux from the left side of the arc, to extend the lead to 52-39 with 12:18 to go.

The largest lead of a first half that included eight lead changes belonged to Virginia Tech, 41-29, with 1:29 to play on the strength of Murphy’s three-point shooting, paving the way for the Hokies to head into the locker room with a 43-32 advantage.

Murphy’s second three-pointer had given the Hokies a 35-24 lead with 4:30 left, but Clemson countered by scoring the next five in a row behind renewed defensive intensity highlighted by David Collins stealing an inbounds pass and dribbling almost the length of the court for a layup.