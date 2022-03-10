The deal cannot become official, under NFL rules, until Wednesday, when the league’s free agent market opens and trade activity can resume.
Mack, 31, will join Joey Bosa to give the Chargers a formidable pass-rushing duo. Mack is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he had six sacks in seven games for the Bears. The team said in November that Mack would undergo season-ending foot surgery. He suffered the injury in Week 3 and then played four more games.
Mack has 76.5 sacks in 117 career games for the Raiders, then based in Oakland, and the Bears. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was the league’s defensive player of the year in 2016 while with the Raiders. He was traded to the Bears before the 2018 season.
Mack has three seasons remaining on a six-year, $141 million contract. He is set to make $17.75 million in the 2022 season.
The deal represented the third major NFL trade in three days. The Seattle Seahawks agreed Tuesday to send quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Indianapolis Colts agreed Wednesday to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.
The Chargers are coming off a 9-8 season in which they just missed the AFC playoffs. They have a franchise quarterback in place in Justin Herbert. And their revved-up pass rush should serve them well in a rugged AFC West that includes standout quarterbacks Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr.