Oshie’s three-point night went a long way toward the Capitals salvaging a point, though. And Anthony Mantha nearly earned them two, but his blast in overtime found iron.

“Real happy to get the extra point here,” Oshie said. “… You always want to walk away with two, but I’m happy to get one.”

The Capitals were searching not just for a win but also for a pair of NHL benchmarks — Alex Ovechkin is tied with Jaromir Jagr for third on the league’s all-time goals list. And Nicklas Backstrom needed two points to reach 1,000 — a mark he achieved with an assist on the first of Oshie’s two third-period goals.

“Obviously it means a lot,” Backstrom said. “It’s a big milestone, so I’m very happy about it. Obviously we would’ve liked two points, but we tied it up there, Osh tied up there at the end, which gave us at least one point. So we’ll take that and move on.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Washington appeared to have regained momentum after Oshie’s first goal tied the score at 2, but the Oilers’ Brad Malone answered a little more than four minutes later for his first NHL goal since December 2015.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Capitals (31-18-10). Their Western Canada trip continues Friday in Vancouver.

“I felt like we were digging. I felt the guys kept competing and competing and didn’t stop until the end,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s unfortunate and disappointing when it doesn’t go your way because you work so hard for it to try and get it done and it doesn’t happen. It was a heck of an effort by the guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead early in the second with a nifty spin-around backhand goal. A stickless Oshie sparked the play after his kick pass ahead to Mantha started the rush.

Advertisement

Backstrom, who began the season on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury, has at least one point in five of his past six games. He has been a crucial part of Washington’s renaissance over the past week.

But Washington failed to capitalize on back-to-back power-play chances in the second, and the Oilers took advantage of one of their own. Kailer Yamamoto redirected McDavid’s pass to tie the score at 1.

It looked like the Capitals would take a 2-1 lead with about five minutes left in the second after John Carlson appeared to score on the team’s third power-play opportunity, but instead the Oilers won an offside challenge and kept the score even.

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Ceci pushed the Oilers ahead with his rebound goal in front past Ilya Samsonov late in the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. Samsonov made the first stop but couldn’t control the rebound, and Ceci jumped on the opportunity.

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Samsonov’s turn

Wednesday was Samsonov’s chance to prove he could be the Capitals’ No. 1 goaltender heading into the postseason. He fought off a barrage of Oilers shots in the first period, stopping all 20 that came his way. He finished with 36 saves in an impressive showing.

Samsonov looked a little scattered early but regained control toward the end of the first period. The last time he played against the Oilers, in a 5-3 loss Feb. 2, he allowed three goals on four shots and lasted only 5:07 before being pulled.

Story continues below advertisement

Samsonov had been playing second fiddle to Vitek Vanecek since the Czech goaltender came off injured reserve just over a week ago. Since then, Vanecek has looked strong. He had a 36-save shutout in a 4-0 win against Carolina on Thursday and followed that with 29 saves in the Capitals’ 5-2 victory over Seattle on Saturday. He made 31 saves in Washington’s 5-4 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“He played great,” Backstrom said. “The first period there, they had two power plays, and they were all over the place, so he saved us there in the first period, that’s for sure. He looked very calm and focused out there.”

Ovechkin’s chase continues

One night after Ovechkin scored twice against Calgary to tie Jagr (766) for third on the NHL goals list, the captain did not light the goal lamp.

Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin had multiple good looks, including a wide-open net late in the third period, when he shot the puck high. Ovechkin also hit the post on the power play late in the second. He finished with eight shots on goal to remain at 36 goals for the season.

Ukraine presence

Edmonton has a high concentration of Ukrainians and Ukrainian Canadians. During warmups, there were a handful of Ukraine flags and jerseys on display in one corner of the lower bowl, including a Canadian flag redone in Ukrainian blue and yellow. There also was a larger flag behind the Capitals’ bench that was unfurled a few times during the first period, next to a handmade sign that read, “Ukraine flags welcome.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian anthem was sung by the Viter Ukrainian Folk Choir, a local group, in a mixture of English and Ukrainian. Also, the 50/50 draw was in support of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. The pot had cleared $1.5 million Canadian by the time the first intermission arrived.

Ovechkin, who was booed early when he touched the puck in Calgary, stepped onto the ice for his first shift in Edmonton to modest boos. There was a larger boo when he first touched the puck and more scattered boos throughout his other shifts, the biggest of which came during his final one of the period with 45 seconds left.

Ovechkin has faced backlash since his comments Feb. 25 about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ovechkin has voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.