The Commanders expressed interest in retaining Collins for a fourth season, if not longer, but doing so would’ve required a pay cut to lower his salary-cap charge of approximately $16.08 million. His base salaries over the final three seasons of his deal were not guaranteed, so in releasing him, the Commanders carry only his remaining prorated signing bonus ($9.6 million) on its cap for 2022.

In all, Collins will have earned $44.7 million in his three years in Washington.

The team signed him to an $84 million contract in 2019 after he spent four seasons with the New York Giants and earned three Pro Bowl selections. Then one of the top safeties on the market, Collins was expected to fortify a defense that was already loaded with first-round picks. But it wasn’t until a regime change in 2020, when Ron Rivera was hired as head coach and Jack Del Rio took over as defensive coordinator, when Washington’s defense climbed the rankings and finished as the second-best passing defense in the NFL (191.8 yards allowed per game), in 2020.

It was unclear then how Collins would fit the scheme, and his name often surfaced as a possible trade candidate or cap casualty. But after Week 4 last season, Collins agreed to take on more of a hybrid role as part of a three-safety set with Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain.

“The roles are defined,” Rivera said last season. “We know Kam is a depth safety. We know Bobby is a good center fielder and communicator with those guys out there. And we know Landon’s an aggressive at-the-point-of-attack player. So we can use all three of their skill sets.... [Landon’s] a guy that locks in and plays underneath, plays fast underneath, he makes the plays, you don’t see a lot of run after catch in front of him. He’s a guy that anticipates well, so I like what he’s doing for us. He’s done a great job and he deserves a lot of credit.”

The year prior, Collins suffered an ACL injury and he admitted last season that he had yet to fully regain his speed. Playing in the box more proved to be a better fit — for him and the team, which was depleted at linebacker.

In his last nine games with Washington (he suffered a foot injury late in the season), he recorded 55 total tackles (35 solo), three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

All told in his three years with the team, he started 35 games and had 239 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

“The way they’re using me is just the way I love to play,” Collins told The Washington Post last year. “I’m more instinctive coming down downhill, playing toward that box and being able to see things. I’m not always lined up in the box, depending on the formation and the situation we are in, but most of the time I get to be the drop-down safety.”

But the money was always the sticking point. Washington needed his cap number to come down and it needed it even more after trading for Carson Wentz.

Wentz’s contract includes a $28.3 million cap charge that eats up the bulk of the team’s salary cap room. As Washington continues to retool its roster, Collins may be just the first of numerous moves to clear more space ahead of free agency next week.