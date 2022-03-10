Ninth-seeded Mason squandered an 11-point second-half lead before falling, 54-49, to eighth-seeded Fordham at Capital One Arena to finish 14-16 in coach Kim English’s first season in Fairfax.

“It was as disappointing a loss as we had all season, an embarrassing loss, an embarrassing ending, but fitting,” English said. “You don’t often get what you deserve in life. You get what you earn. For too many times this season, we haven’t had the right habits and right toughness in moments to consistently earn wins.”

Chuba Ohams had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Rams (16-15), who advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. Fordham will meet top-seeded Davidson on Friday.

Xavier Johnson’s three-pointer at the buzzer put Mason ahead 22-19 after a largely brick-filled first half, and the Patriots scored the first eight points coming out of halftime to push the lead to double figures.

Part of that surge was the engagement of forward Josh Oduro (11 points, 10 rebounds), who scored the first six points of the half and delivered a behind-the-back pass to Johnson for the bucket that made it 30-19. Mason still led by seven when Oduro picked up his third foul at the offensive end with 9:51 to go, then his fourth on defense 14 seconds later.

“It’s tough,” Oduro said. “I have to be smarter sometimes on the defensive end.”

English had a different, more candid assessment of the call that pushed the A-10’s leading scorer to the bench for more than four minutes.

“I thought it was perfect defense he played on his fourth foul,” English said. “He could not have played more perfect defense.”

Even with Oduro’s foul trouble, the Patriots didn’t trail by more than three points until the final seconds in a game that echoed the teams’ regular season meeting, a 50-47 Rams victory in New York on Feb. 20.

Fordham led 50-49 with a minute to go when, out of a timeout, Patrick Kelly swatted Mason point guard Ronald Polite III’s layup attempt. Ohams’ layup with 32.6 seconds made it 52-49, and Polite (10 points) missed another layup out of a timeout moments later.

Mason had a last chance to tie it after Kelly missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Fordham shrewdly fouled Davonte Gaines with a three-point lead and 6.7 seconds left. Gaines missed his one-and-one attempt, and Ohams made two more foul shots to seal it.

“We played in a lot of close games and we just came up short,” guard DeVon Cooper said. “It’s just little things to get over that hump.”

It’s not hard to pick out what went wrong Thursday. With Oduro’s foul trouble in both halves, Mason was erratic in establishing an interior presence and could not consistently punish Fordham from the outside, making just 6 of 27 attempts from three-point range.

The Rams also did a stellar job of keeping the Patriots to just one shot, snagging 34 defensive rebounds to Mason’s five offensive boards.

Unlike Oduro, Ohams avoided foul problems. And while he needed 20 field goal attempts for his 20 points, he also scored the Rams’ final eight points to close things out.

And with that, English’s wildly unpredictable first year as a head coach concluded. Mason won at Maryland and Georgia in nonconference play and also picked off A-10 powers Dayton and St. Bonaventure at home during league play.

But there were just as many puzzling outcomes, even accounting for Oduro missing three games due to injury and the Patriots dealing with a covid pause of more than two weeks in early January. English absorbed many lessons of his own along the way, and had some more to ponder after a one-and-done showing in his first league tournament as a head coach.