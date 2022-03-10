“All year long, when we had a moment to lean into or step into and an opponent to play against, we just did not step up as a group,” Coach Jamion Christian said.

Joe Bamisile scored 25 points for the Colonials, who lost four of their last five games. They were torched in the first half for 56 points, the most they allowed in any half this season.

They committed 18 turnovers, leading to a 31-13 deficit in points off takeaways.

And they had a lesson first delivered during a 2-8 start and again in two ugly losses to begin A-10 play administered yet again.

“Don’t get punched in the mouth first,” Bamisile said. “We did that starting the season, we did that starting halves, and we always found a way to claw back a little bit. But you can’t get punched in the mouth first.”

Noah Fernandes scored 29 points, his second consecutive game with a career high. The junior also had seven steals — one shy of the A-10 tournament record set by Temple’s Pepe Sanchez in 1999 against Virginia Tech — and seven assists.

The Minutemen (15-16), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against George Washington, will face second-seeded Dayton (22-9) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Massachusetts is 3-0 since it announced it would fire fifth-year coach Matt McCall, who agreed to remain on the job until the end of the season, and there was little doubt from the opening minutes that McCall would get at least one more game with his team.

Massachusetts opened the scoring with three-pointers by Trent Buttrick and T.J. Weeks Jr., quickly establishing the theme for the night.

“We started off giving up wide-open threes,” junior guard James Bishop said. “Once they started getting wide-open threes, they were able to attack, get in the lane, finish, get switches and get matches that were favorable for them. It’s super-frustrating when you work on something for three or four days and you come out and don’t execute the right way.”

The Colonials never again got within a possession, though they did score nine points in a row in the middle of the first half to close within 25-20.

The Minutemen answered with a Rich Kelly layup and a C.J. Kelly four-point play, and George Washington never seriously threatened again. Massachusetts led 56-36 at the break, shooting 9 of 16 from the outside in the first half.

“To give up nine threes in the first half is completely unacceptable,” Christian said. “That’s not who we are.”

It was the most points scored in the first half of an Atlantic 10 tournament game since Massachusetts had 57 against Rutgers in the 1992 quarterfinals.

Fernandes had 17 points in the second half for the Minutemen, who fell just shy of scoring 100 points in their Atlantic 10 tournament opener for the second year in a row.

“He’s one of the best guards in the league,” McCall said. “I’ll continue to say it long past my tenure at UMass.”

Christian believes he has a few guys on his roster who could claim that honor moving forward.

The group includes Bishop, who entered the day fourth in the league in scoring and had 15 points against the Minutemen. It also includes freshman Brayon Freeman, who had 18 points and seven assists, but was also pickpocketed by Fernandes near midcourt on several occasions and finished with six turnovers.

It also includes the explosive Bamisile, who played sparingly at Virginia Tech last season but improved considerably as he logged more time on the floor. He posted his sixth 25-point outing of the season Thursday, including his third in his last five games.

But getting from the beginning of the season to the end was uneven for him and the entire George Washington program, something Christian hopes will lead to growth in his fourth season with the Colonials.