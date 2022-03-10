And despite multiple opportunities in the closing seconds, the Hoyas ended their season with a 57-53 loss to Seton Hall, closing a campaign 6-25 and on a program-worst 21-game losing streak.

Georgetown is first Big East tournament defending champion to lose their first game the following tourney since West Virginia in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Ewing called a timeout with 15.6 seconds remaining, trailing by two. Donald Carey came out of the break and drove the ball to the basket and threw a wild pass to Kaiden Rice in a kick-out attempt, the ball flying out of bounds as Rice dove to the floor to save it. It was the type of possession that encapsulated the Hoyas’ frustrating season.

Advertisement

Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris set up the drama by burying a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 40 seconds remaining to give the Pirates a 55-53 lead. Collin Holloway missed a three-pointer on the ensuing possession and Carey’s layup was blocked.

Now the questions begin on if Ewing will coach another game at his alma mater, though Athletic Director Lee Reed gave support in a statement last week.

The Hoyas became the first team in Big East history to go 0-19 in conference play. Their last victory came on Dec. 15. The record may have been horrendous, but two losses to Seton Hall came by a combined 12 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior history predicted a competitive game though expectations for this roster were as low as could get. Ewing said earlier in the week that the one thing he learned about his team though all the losses was that they would continue to fight. The Hoyas certainly fought and had to do so without starting point guard Dante Harris for most of the game after he injured his right leg midway through the first half.

Advertisement

The second half saw multiple lead changes as the two teams went back and forth in a gritty game that wasn’t pretty, but had the fans in the Garden on their feet.

Aminu Mohammed led Georgetown with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Carey added 11 points. Holloway also chipped in 11 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Rhoden scored a game-high 17 points and Myles Cade posted 14 for Seton Hall (21-9).

Georgetown took a 27-24 lead into halftime after a choppy first half in which neither team shot the ball well or did much to take care of it. The Hoyas shot just 30.3 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes; Seton Hall was at 33.3 percent. The start was ugly as Ewing took a timeout less than two minutes into the game as the Hoyas had two early turnovers and the team was 0 for 6 from the field.

That’s when freshman Mohammed took over for a stretch. He scored six straight and Georgetown wen on a 13-0 run to take a nine-point lead. All of those good feeling disappeared soon after when Harris, the 2021 Big East tournament most outstanding player, collapsed in the lane after twisting his ankle at the 11:39 mark of the first half. He immediately went to the locker room, helped off by trainers and not putting any weight on his right foot. He did not return because of a lower right leg injury.