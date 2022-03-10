The student was shot in her lower left ankle after a gun that had been brought onto the bus in a bag discharged, according to San Antonio’s WOAI-TV.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Kimball player arrested is an 18-year-old who also played on the school’s football team and had committed to West Texas A&M as a wide receiver. He has reportedly been charged with two gun-related felonies and was being held Thursday at the Bexar County Jail on $40,000 bail.

Spokespeople for the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At a news conference Thursday, Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said it was his understanding that a “random discharge” of the gun occurred on the bus. He said Kimball players, coaches and staff went to San Antonio on a chartered bus, held a practice and were on their way to dinner when the trainer was shot in her ankle.

The trainer underwent a surgical procedure but was out of the hospital and on her way back to Dallas with her parents as of Thursday, according to Hinojosa.

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa confirms the victim was a trainer on Kimball's team, and that she was with her parents Thursday and headed back to Dallas. https://t.co/UeV0arpbhm — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) March 10, 2022

“I am saddened that one of our own students chose to take a firearm on a team bus,” said the superintendent. “That is just unexplainable and inexcusable.”

Hinojosa told reporters that the Kimball player who was arrested will be subject to discipline from the Dallas ISD “to the full extent of our policies” but has greater concerns given that he is 18.

“There are much bigger things he has to worry about,” said Hinojosa, “that are legal matters and criminal matters.”

The superintendent added that he was grateful the UIL let the semifinal game go forward. “They agree with us that you shouldn’t punish the entire team for the actions of a few or an individual,” he said.

The UIL said in a statement (via the Morning News) that it worked with the Dallas ISD to ensure that “students involved in the incident will not be participating in the state tournament,” adding that it has “full confidence in Alamodome security.” Per existing protocols, all bags will be checked upon entry to the arena, Hinojosa said.

Kimball has a matchup with Beaumont United, which defeated the Dallas school in last year’s Class 5A final on a late shot in overtime.

Hinojosa said those circumstances heightened the “emotional” stakes for the rematch, and asserted that the shooting and arrest on the eve of the semifinal game should not “stain the entire team, because they’re an outstanding team.”