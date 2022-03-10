Syracuse had finished its last game not an hour before, concluding the first losing season in the 46 Jim Boeheim has coached at his alma mater. Jim Boeheim’s assessment of that campaign: “It’s the best season I’ve ever had coaching. That says it all.”

The ACC men’s basketball tournament is so frequently populated by the characters who have helped define college basketball, not least the man whose program ended the Boeheims’ season Thursday afternoon: Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the retiring legend whose team closed out an 88-79 victory in the quarterfinals by scoring the game’s final 10 points. David Thompson and Tim Duncan. Dean Smith and Jim Valvano. Michael Jordan and Len Bias. There’s no end to the list.

Sure, the games are normally in Greensboro or Charlotte — where it is a crown jewel — and not Brooklyn, where it can get lost. But there’s always something about the event that helps the sport’s most luminous, important figures shine and thrive.

Strip away all that history. What remained was a dad and his two kids sharing a bench, a locker room, a floor for the last time.

“I was playing for this kid today,” Jimmy Boeheim said, nodding at his little brother. “Just wanted to do everything I could to get him one more, and to get our team one more.”

There are no more. Buddy Boeheim’s four seasons at Syracuse ended with him both as the ACC’s leading scorer and wearing Syracuse sweats to cheer on his teammates — his family — because he was suspended for a punch he threw at a Florida State player a day earlier. Jimmy Boeheim’s lone season as a graduate student at Syracuse, where he transferred after three successful years at Cornell, ended with an inspiring performance in which he and guard Joseph Girard III almost willed the ninth-seeded Orange past the top-seeded Blue Devils.

Jimmy Boeheim entered Thursday’s game having made 1 of his last 12 three-point attempts. Two weeks ago, in a blowout loss home loss to Duke, he missed the only three shots he took and didn’t score a point. With the Orange at 16-16 and needing a win to move above .500 and be eligible for even the NIT, he scored a season-high 28 points Thursday by hitting 6 of 9 three-point shots.

He wanted one more game.

“He played like a big-time player today,” Krzyzewski said. “And he is a big-time player. He had a sensational performance. Not a good one. A sensational performance.”

Krzyzewski knows the Boeheim family business so well that his oldest grandsons are best friends with Jimmy and Buddy. Krzyewski’s wife Mickie regularly texts and calls Boeheim’s wife, Juli. When Krzyzewski was hired to run USA Basketball’s Olympic team some 15 years ago, he made Boeheim one of his assistants. They won gold together in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody in coaching that could be better friends with another coach in his profession,” Krzyzewski said.

So he knew what the Boeheims would have in store for his Blue Devils on Thursday, because he knew what Buddy had done the day before — and how the ACC had reacted.

“I knew Jimmy would pick up for Buddy,” Krzyzewski said.

What anyone who had followed Jim Boeheim’s career knew, too: He would have thoughts about the suspension that ended his son’s career.

The preamble was this: In Wednesday’s second-round game, Buddy Boeheim was tangling with Florida State’s Wyatt Wilks under the basket when the Orange made a three-pointer. As he began to head back up the floor, Boeheim swung his right hand into Wilks’s midsection. The Seminoles senior ended up doubled over on the floor. The officials called nothing.

FSU Coach Leonard Hamilton said after the game: “There’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim.”

On his YouTube channel, Wilks said later: “I don’t think he should be suspended.”

After Thursday’s loss to Duke, Buddy Boeheim said: “I’ve been thinking about the play for the last 24 hours, to tell you the truth. Over and over again, why I did it. I think it was just the heat of the moment. … It was just an honest mistake on my part. I have to live with that. I have to own up to that. I’m not here to argue whether or not I should have played, or I should have been suspended.”

His father interjected.

“I’ll take care of that,” Jim Boeheim said.

Krzyzewski is 75, and he is retiring. This is his last March. Boeheim is 77, and he is going to keep going for who knows how long? They have combined for 93 seasons, 3,088 games, 2,296 wins. They used to coach in suits and now stomp the sidelines in quarter-zips and sneakers.

And they are two of a dwindling number of coaches whose words — on any topic — matter. Jim Boeheim has a reputation for crankily assessing just about anything, whether it’s the site of the ACC tournament (he decidedly prefers nontraditional New York) or the NCAA’s transfer portal (not a fan). If his own kid is suspended from the conference tournament — and a chance to extend his career?

“I’ve got a couple things to say,” Jim Boeheim said.

Start with this: If the referees had determined that Buddy Boeheim’s punch was a “flagrant 2” foul — meaning he would have been ejected — then the matter would have ended during Syracuse’s blowout win. But the officials never reviewed the play.

“They’ve looked at the video every single time this year,” Boeheim said. “The kid was laying on the floor. Wyatt was laying. On. The. Floor. … They’re punishing this guy right here because they didn’t do their job.”

Normally, nothing says March like Jim Boeheim griping about the injustice of officiating. But this had an edge. This was about blood.

“These two guys didn’t have that much talent,” Boeheim said of his kids. “They got not much from me, and they got size from their mother. But they worked with it, and they made themselves into really, really good basketball players. … I’m really proud of how they got here, not that they’re good.”

They were good. And now their careers are over. As he tried to assess it all, Buddy Boeheim said, “I truly gave it everything I had every day,” and he couldn’t hold back the tears.

“All right,” Jim Boeheim said. “Thanks, Buddy.”