Blue Devils point guard Kennard Wyche threw the ball off the backboard, and Alphonzo Billups, Varina’s 6-foot-7 star, grabbed the alley and provided an oop. He turned to the large contingent of Varina fans now on their feet and told them where he was from.

“This is my city,” Billups screamed.

It was that kind of day for the Captains, who fell to Varina, 61-35, in their first state championship appearance. A promising start had devolved shortly after the break as the length and athleticism of the Blue Devils was just too much to handle.

By the fourth quarter, the game had turned into a celebration of County’s opponent.

“They were bigger than us, faster than us,” junior forward Nicholas Alexander said. “We thought if we could run our stuff we could compete. We did that for a little bit, but we lost some steam.”

On the defensive end, the Captains (23-7) fared better than most against a Blue Devils offense that dropped 106 points in its state quarterfinal win. But the Varina defense proved to be impenetrable, a fortress of long arms that stifled the Captains all game. Boasting a distinct size advantage, the Blue Devils also dominated the boards, outrebounding Loudoun County 47-25.

After leading by just five at halftime, Varina (26-1) pulled away with a 17-0 run to start the third quarter.

“I knew after we did some good things in the second quarter that they were going to come out with force,” Captains Coach Mark Alexander said. “They knew they were in a game and turned it up a notch.”

Billups, a VCU commit, finished with a game-high 18 points. Alexander was the only Captains player to score in double figures, finishing with 12.

“As a senior, it’s good to go out with a state championship game,” guard Jimmy Daughtrey said. “Not satisfied with how we finished, but even being here is crazy.”

Loudoun County, which opened in 1954 and is one of the older public schools in Northern Virginia, has had plenty of opportunities to reach this stage. But it was this year’s team — a group that had just four seniors, started the season at 2-2 and didn’t even win its district tournament — that made it all the way.