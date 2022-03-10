The Terps applied relentless, frantic pressure after going into desperation mode Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) repeatedly faltered against Maryland’s press and let the Terps scrap their way back into the game. Maryland trailed by 12 with 3:10 to go but forced seven turnovers down the stretch, twice drawing within two. The Terps (15-17, 7-13) just couldn’t get over the hump.

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo took the blame for the Spartans’ poor execution, saying his team’s “press offense looked just ridiculous.”

The 10th-seeded Terps earned a chance to take the lead in the waning moments after video review ruled that a Michigan State inbounds pass had gone out of bounds off the hand of a Spartan. Down two with 15 seconds remaining, Maryland point guard Fatts Russell missed a step-back three-pointer. Michigan State’s Max Christie secured the defensive rebound. The Terps had to foul, Christie made his free throws and the Spartans survived.

“This team fights,” Russell said. “We’ve been through a lot. Nobody ever quit. Nobody ever put their head down. We have a team full of fighters in that locker room.”

But now Russell’s college career is over. After the final buzzer, he placed his hands on his head and paused on the court. He walked to the back of the handshake line and hunched over while receiving a few consolation pats on his back. Russell scored 20 points, including seven in the final three minutes. His three-pointer with 1:33 remaining cut Michigan State’s lead to 68-65, making it a one-possession game for the first time since the first half. Fellow senior Eric Ayala scored 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting and contributed a key layup with 16 seconds to go to trim the deficit to two.

Those two players, who also combined for 13 rebounds and nine assists, have been “cornerstones” for the Terps this season, interim coach Danny Manning said. The veteran backcourt duo made key plays all season, and they did it again Thursday with the season at stake.

“We just didn’t want it to be our last game with each other,” Russell said.

Donta Scott, despite an injury scare in the first half when he rolled his ankle, joined the effort in willing Maryland back into the game, scoring 11 of his 15 points after the break.

“Everyone knew his ankle was bothering him,” Manning said, “and that just kind of fueled the rest of the guys.”

Scott’s three-pointer after he fought for an offensive rebound capped Maryland’s 12-2 run that allowed the Terrapins to whittle the Spartans’ lead to 10 with 9:07 remaining. From there, Maryland kept clawing until the team finally received a boost from its late pressure.

That effort has become the norm for these Terps, a team that has “been battling all year,” Ayala said.

The Terps fell into the large hole because they had few defensive answers against the Spartans, who shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half and made 7 of 11 three-pointers. Michigan State cooled a bit after the break, finishing with a 50 percent mark from the field, as Maryland managed to narrow its deficit. Throughout the game, the Terps couldn’t get much out of its frontcourt. Starting center Qudus Wahab and freshman forward Julian Reese combined to go 0-for-5 from the field and didn’t score.

The Terps entered the postseason far from the NCAA tournament field, but the players held onto hope that they could make a run in Indianapolis. Heading into this game, Manning mentioned “the magic of March,” and the players dreamed of extending their season.

This season began with lofty expectations, and an influx of transfers believed they had arrived at a school that would compete for championships. Instead, this group of seniors — three newcomers and a four-year starter in Ayala — found themselves weathering a turbulent few months after Mark Turgeon stepped down as coach in December. Since then, they’ve tried to salvage memorable moments amid the chaos.

Maryland now has its first losing season since 1992-93 as the program looks for a new coach. After the loss, the players thanked Manning for stepping in and leading them through the turmoil.

“He did a hell of a job of keeping us together and fighting,” Ayala said. “I thank him a lot for just sticking with us. Because it would have been easy for him to just give up and just say he didn’t want to do it. But he fought with us.”

The loss was Maryland’s third of the campaign to Michigan State. In the regular season finale Sunday, the Terps went scoreless for nearly nine minutes to start the game, trailed by 20 at the half and lost by 10. Maryland avoided a similar dreadful start Thursday, boosted by early three-pointers from Ayala and Russell, but the Terps still trailed by eight early after Michigan State made six of its first seven shot attempts. Maryland never led after the opening minutes, but the Terrapins’ relentlessness defined them until the end.