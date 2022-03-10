On Thursday night at Virginia Commonwealth University, the Mustangs came up just short of completing that task, falling to Carroll County, 51-47, in the Class 3 final.

“That’s all you want: a state final game decided by a couple of points. It’s a good way to go out,” Mustangs junior forward Elizabeth Creed said. “Win or lose, it’s a good way to go out.”

The loss provided a disappointing and somewhat surprising finish to a dominant season for the Mustangs (24-2). With an experienced roster and up-tempo style of play, Meridian poured on the points all winter, winning by an average of 31.9. The Mustangs’ only loss came in early December against Yorktown, a Class 6 program.

But Thursday’s final was not like any of those two dozen freewheeling blowouts. It was a tense, possession-by-possession game against a Cavaliers team that had the talent to match the Mustangs. Whereas Meridian was going for the sixth state title in program history, Carroll County was chasing its first and every Cavaliers basket drew a deafening response from the southwest Virginian crowd.

“This was one of two games that was remotely close for us this year,” said senior guard Zoraida Icabalceta, who finished with 11 points. “So for me, it was fun. I like the pressure of every possession.”

The Cavaliers held a slim lead for much of the second half, but Meridian appeared to make its move midway through the fourth. The Mustangs led by four with three minutes remaining, but missed free throws and turnovers proved costly down the stretch.

“Toward the end of the game we had our chances,” Mustangs Coach Chris Carrico said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

A season that had been played with such remarkable speed and success ended slowly and painfully for the Mustangs as Carroll County sank one free throw after another to put the game away.