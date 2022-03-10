Here are the best free agents still available as MLB’s hot stove prepares to fire back up for what is sure to be a busy period of player movement before the start of the season.
Freddie Freeman, 1B
In November, the 32-year-old Freeman declined the Atlanta Braves’ qualifying offer, worth $18.4 million over one year, to test free agency for the first time. The 2020 NL MVP and five-time all-star has spent his entire career with the Braves, and he is the only major league player (minimum 250 plate appearances) to record a 130 OPS+ each of the past nine seasons. The California native will receive heavy interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels (his favorite team from childhood) and the San Francisco Giants, plus the New York Yankees (who could desperately use left-handed power) and the incumbent Braves.
Carlos Correa, SS
Correa, 27, was fifth in AL MVP voting last season with the Houston Astros, for whom he has played his entire seven-season major league career. Any team that wants to sign Correa probably will have to come close to matching the 10-year, $325 million deal the Texas Rangers gave shortstop Corey Seager before the lockout, but teams are also wary of back injuries that have plagued Correa throughout his career. The Boston Red Sox are often mentioned as a landing spot for Correa, but they would have to figure out what to do with incumbent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The sad-sack Baltimore Orioles also reportedly have interest in centering their (latest) rebuild around the shortstop.
Nick Castellanos, RF
Castellanos, 30, posted career highs in batting average (.309), OPS (.939) and home runs (34) for the Cincinnati Reds last season, earning his first all-star nod and opting out of the remaining two years and $34 million on his contract after the season. The Philadelphia Phillies (whose president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, was the Tigers’ general manager when Detroit drafted Castellanos in the first round in 2010), Miami Marlins and Giants reportedly were interested before the lockout.
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Schwarber, 29, hit a combined 32 home runs for the Washington Nationals and Red Sox last season and reportedly could return to either of those teams or explore the interest of the Marlins, Phillies or Colorado Rockies. The market for Schwarber, who is something of a defensive liability, will only grow if the new collective bargaining agreement includes the universal designated hitter.
Kris Bryant, 3B-OF
There’s widespread reported interest in the 2015 NL rookie of the year and 2016 NL MVP, with the Angels, Astros, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Phillies, Seattle Mariners (who reportedly tried to trade for Bryant at the 2021 deadline) and Rockies thought to be kicking the tires. Bryant played third base and all three outfield positions for the Chicago Cubs and Giants in 2021, and that versatility will attract a lot of attention.
Trevor Story, SS
Story, 29, has rare power for a shortstop, but there is concern that his numbers have been enhanced by playing home games at high-altitude Coors Field in Denver. In only six seasons (one of them pandemic-shortened), he ranks in the Rockies’ career top 10 in homers, doubles, triples and stolen bases. Colorado could try to bring him back, while the Mariners also reportedly have shown interest if Story would consider moving to third base, which he has never played.
Carlos Rodón, LHP
Rodón went 13-5 for the White Sox, threw a no-hitter and played in his first All-Star Game in 2021, but Chicago did not extend to him a qualifying offer. (There are concerns about a shoulder injury that limited his production late in the season.) The 29-year-old is the best starting pitcher remaining in free agency: Only Corbin Burnes and Max Scherzer had better strikeout-to-walk percentage differentials than Rodón’s 27.9 percent (34.6 percent of opposing plate appearances ended in strikeouts, while only 6.7 percent ended in walks). The Cubs could be a suitor.
Clayton Kershaw, LHP
Between 2011 and 2017, Kershaw won three Cy Young Awards and one NL MVP award for the Dodgers, and he finished in the top five of Cy Young voting in the other four years of that dominant stretch. But he’s now 33 and has dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons, and last year he threw only 121⅔ innings, a career low for a full season. So teams such as the Rangers will have to consider that when pulling out the checkbook.
Zack Greinke, RHP
Greinke went 11-6 for the Astros last season, even if — now 38 — he no longer has the stuff he once did. He seems destined to sign a one-year deal with a team in need of a back-end starter. Last year was the 13th consecutive full season that Greinke made at least 25 starts and threw at least 150 innings, and he has at least 100 strikeouts in all 16 full seasons of his career. (He is 191 away from joining the 3,000-strikeout club.) But he is also the leader among active pitchers in starts (488), innings pitched (3,110) and batters faced (12,699).
Michael Conforto, RF
The Mets signed outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, and the 29-year-old Conforto rejected a qualifying offer after spending his first seven seasons in New York. He had a down year and battled both a coronavirus infection and a hamstring injury, but he rebounded a bit in September. He will be a buy-low candidate for a team that needs a boost in the outfield.
