Correa, 27, was fifth in AL MVP voting last season with the Houston Astros, for whom he has played his entire seven-season major league career. Any team that wants to sign Correa probably will have to come close to matching the 10-year, $325 million deal the Texas Rangers gave shortstop Corey Seager before the lockout, but teams are also wary of back injuries that have plagued Correa throughout his career. The Boston Red Sox are often mentioned as a landing spot for Correa, but they would have to figure out what to do with incumbent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The sad-sack Baltimore Orioles also reportedly have interest in centering their (latest) rebuild around the shortstop.