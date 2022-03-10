A victory over the Tar Heels would boost Virginia’s spotty NCAA tournament credentials based on metrics used to determine at-large berths, but by all accounts a run at least to the ACC tournament championship game is a must to keep the Cavaliers from sweating it out on selection Sunday.

Virginia beat Louisville (13-19) for a third time this season despite missing all six of its three point attempts and won a game in the ACC tournament for the eighth consecutive season, setting a program record.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the Cavaliers could afford to exhale only after Gardner made two foul shots with 4.2 seconds to play for a 51-47 lead. Louisville’s El Ellis sank a three-pointer from just inside half court for the final points.

“That was a kiuckle-buster, and that’s all you can do,” said Virginia Coach Tony Bennett. “Sometimes that’s how it gets in tournaments. We get to play tomorrow.”

Gardner led Virginia with a game-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting, and senior guard Kihei Clark added 15 points to help the Cavaliers advance to the quarterfinals for the 10th year in a row, all under Bennett.

“To me it’s beautiful when a team finds a way,” said Bennett. “They guard hard. They do tough things, and we’ve been down this road, and again it’s about getting a victory. I don’t apologize for how we play. I want our guys when they have shots to take them. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t, but when you know when you’re struggling in certain areas, do you have the wherewithal and the identity to say, ‘We’re going to rely on stop and squeeze out a few points?’ ”

Malik Williams led Louisville with 11 points. No other Cardinals player scored in double figures on a night they shot 36 percent from the field, including just 5 of 22 on three-pointers.

“We knew we had to get stops,” Beekman said. “That was kind of the mind-set, so coming down the stretch it was kind of going back and forth, and we knew at the end of the day we’d have to get a couple stops to win the game. At the end that’s what we did.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The emotionally charged nature of the game bubbled to the surface, particularly after the teams were deadlocked at 39 with 6:32 to go in the second half.

Louisville had an opportunity to take the lead on the ensuing possession when Sydney Curry rose to get a hand on teammate Samuell Williamson’s missed layup and attempted a dunk on the putback. The rim got in the way, however, and Curry looked at both hands and hollered in disappointment while retreating to play defense.

On the other end, Clark drove past Curry, glided under the basket and emerged on the other side for an acrobatic reverse layup that brought Cavaliers fans to their feet.

But the Cardinals got Williams’s three-pointer with the shot clock winding down and Gardner guarding closely to push Louisville back in front, 42-41, with 4:48 to go before Kadin Shedrick made both ends of a one-and-one 25 seconds later.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams had a significant contributor log a third personal foul early in the second half, forcing Shedrick and Curry to the bench for an extended period.

Shedrick drew a large portion of the defensive assignment on the chiseled Curry, who in the last meeting between the schools — a 71-61 victory for visiting Virginia in Saturday’s regular season finale — punished defenders in the painted area for a game-high 24 points to with 14 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

The foul issues saddling Shedrick forced Francisco Caffaro to play the majority of the second half, although Bennett deployed both his big men on the court at the same time with 8:55 left in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Curry also reentered at the same time, and Louisville went right to him for a turnaround one-hander along the baseline to tie the score at 37 with 8:12 remaining in the second half.

Advertisement

Virginia trailed at halftime, 24-20, in Wednesday’s rematch following a flat start that resulted in the Cardinals, who advanced to the second round with an 84-74 victory over No. 14 seed Georgia Tech on Tuesday, opening a nine-point advantage with 8:59 to play courtesy of a 9-0 surge.