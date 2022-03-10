“How we looked tonight? No, but I wouldn’t base it on one game. I don’t know," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. "Probably some things would have to happen for us to get in. We improved as the season went on, but it didn’t look like it tonight. I don’t really look. I don’t know if we’re in that conversation or not, but stranger things have happened.”

In dire need of résumé-fortifying victories, Virginia never really posed much of a threat to the Tar Heels (24-8), who advanced to Friday night’s semifinals at Barclays Center to play seventh-seeded Virginia Tech, which beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the other night-session quarterfinal.

Virginia scored its fewest points of the season in dropping to 4-14 against the Tar Heels in the ACC tournament. It was the schools’ first meeting in the event since the 2018 championship game, which Virginia won for its second ACC title under Bennett.

This season’s version of Virginia, however, simply didn’t have enough skilled scorers to compete with a loaded Tar Heels roster. Compounding the Cavaliers’ woeful shooting (18 for 52, 35 percent) was an inability to defend the interior, where North Carolina repeatedly had its way.

“Certainly a disappointing loss,” said Bennett. “Credit to Carolina for how hard they played and how hard they guarded us. When we did get some decent quality looks and we didn’t hit them, that kind of gets in you, and then it puts a lot pressure on our defense. We didn’t have an answer for stretches.”

Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 17 points on 8-for-16 shooting. The senior transfer from East Carolina was the only Cavaliers players to score in double figures in a game in which the rest of the starting lineup made five field goals combined and shot 20 percent.

In what may be his final ACC tournament, senior point guard Kihei Clark had seven points, four rebounds and four assists but committed three of the Cavaliers’ 11 turnovers. North Carolina turned those miscues into 13 points and turned the ball over just seven times.

Clark has one year of eligibility remaining because of a free year the NCAA granted all players amid the coronavirus pandemic but has not indicated whether he plans to be back next season.

With Cavaliers centers Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick paying most of the defensive attention to standout 6-foot-10 forward Armando Bacot, North Carolina turned to Brady Manek, who scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and added seven rebounds and three assists.

Bacot finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds after punishing the Cavaliers with 29 points and 22 rebounds in the first meeting, leading North Carolina to a 74-58 win Jan. 8 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Guard Caleb Love chipped in 10 points Thursday night with five assists, three rebounds and one turnover.

So ineffective was Virginia’s scoring attack that Manek, a graduate forward, individually outscored Cavaliers as a team during the first half. The last Tar Heels player to accomplish that feat was Reggie Bullock in 2013 against Maryland.

The Tar Heels made just 25 of 65 field goal attempts but didn’t require voluminous or dynamic shot-making on a night when Virginia went just 3 for 11 on three-point attempts, a glaring weakness during the entire season, and 4 for 9 at the foul line.

Virginia went into halftime trailing 33-13 after the Tar Heels used a 12-2 run to gain its first double-digit lead with 8:46 to play after Manek’s three-pointer. Careless ball security also allowed North Carolina to score in unsettled situations while the Cavaliers suffered through a ­1-for-9 shooting spell.

Virginia’s 13 first-half points were a record low in an ACC tournament game during the shot-clock era.

“What’s going through our mind is we have to get stops to keep us in the game when shots aren’t falling," said Shedrick. "Hopefully, eventually they will fall. They didn’t, but keep shooting good shots. I think we were getting good looks.”

The lead grew to 25-13 with 5:27 left in the half when R.J. Davis drove for a layup and missed but planted one arm on the court to keep his balance and rise up for a contorted putback for a 25-13 lead. The sequence led to Bennett, clearly agitated, calling timeout seconds later.