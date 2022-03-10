The Hokies beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame (22-10) for the first time in the ACC tournament to earn the right to play either No. 3 seed North Carolina or sixth-seeded Virginia Friday night — with an opportunity perhaps to remove a layer of drama from Selection Sunday.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Hokies Coach Mike Young said of an NCAA tournament berth that would extend a program-record streak to five in a row. “We know we put ourselves in a tough spot, but I’m going to worry about [Friday. We’re playing a really good opponent in a wonderful postseason tournament.”

Leading by double figures for much of the game, Virginia Tech could breathe somewhat easy only when Storm Murphy made consecutive three-pointers, the second with 1:51 to play for a 79-68 lead. Before that, the Fighting Irish had gotten within five points, the closest margin in the second half.

The Hokies missed two front ends of one-and-one chances but sealed the outcome by sinking six consecutive free throws over the final 47 seconds to end Notre Dame’s streak of seven straight wins in its opening game of the ACC tournament.

Five players scored in double figures for Virginia Tech, which shot 57.4 percent, got 19 points from reserves and committed just six turnovers. Murphy had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Sean Pedulla had 11 of his 13 points during the first half.

The victory came one night after Virginia Tech was in front of Clemson by 11 with a little more than seven minutes left in the second half but allowed the lead to evaporate. The Hokies survived in overtime, 76-75, on Darius Maddox’s three-pointer at the buzzer.

“I mean, [Notre Dame] came back, and that was something we kept saying on the bench,” said Aluma, who added two rebounds, two assists and a steal. “We just wanted to keep them at a distance, so we did that.”

Virginia Tech ran much of its offense through Aluma in the later stages of the second half, and the second-team all-ACC selection obliged by scoring or assisting on 13 consecutive points, including a three-point play to grow the lead to 69-59 with 6:41 to go.

His soft touch led to baskets on floaters and midrange jumpers while his power resulted in a two-handed dunk that brought teammates to their feet and Hokies fans out of their seats. Aluma also demonstrated keen court awareness by attracting defenders and passing to an open Justyn Mutts for a layup.

The first 10 minutes of the second half had Notre Dame threatening to get within single digits more than a half dozen times, but in each instance the Hokies countered with a basket.

The highlight during that stretch was Nahiem Alleyne’s four-point play when he sank a three-pointer from the right corner while drawing a foul on Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan. Alleyne’s free throw pushed Virginia Tech’s lead to 52-38 with 15:20 left.

The Fighting Irish finally managed to draw within 58-50 with 10:20 to play following Paul Atkinson Jr.’s two-handed dunk and a pair of free throws from Ryan, but Virginia Tech got the lead back to double-digits on Murphy’s reverse layup after a hard cut and a pass from Aluma.

Prentiss Hubb, a native of Bowie, Md., led Notre Dame with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and five assists.

A 42-31 halftime advantage for Virginia Tech featured scoring from eight players and elevated attention to defense that had the Fighting Irish repeatedly attempting contested shots with the shot clock in single digits.

During one exchange the Fighting Irish’s Blake Wesley found himself with the ball well beyond the top of the three-point arc and the shot clock at three seconds. The freshman guard, who grew up in the shadow of Notre Dame, released a jumper, but Mutts blocked the shot, triggering a fast break.

The Hokies stormed to a double-figure lead early in the first half behind a blistering shooting performance, crisp ball movement and a lift off the bench from Pedulla, who had eight point over four minutes.

The largest lead of the half reached 16 points, but Virginia Tech at times labored for clean looks after Notre Dame switched to a zone defense.