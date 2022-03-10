Pre-lockout behavior won’t mirror post-lockout behavior for all teams. The New York Yankees, for example, will almost certainly crank up from the next-to-no aggression they showed in November. If the Atlanta Braves keep wading through the market, they’ll risk losing star first baseman Freddie Freeman to free agency. The Nationals, though, are expected to be what they were in autumn: Rebuilding. Spending on the margins of their roster. Otherwise waiting for their top prospects to develop (or not) and give a stencil to color in when the time’s right.

Those transactions alone show their focus on the future. If Hernández is productive, as he was in 2021, he could be dealt for a coin-flip prospect or two at the trade deadline, as he was in 2021. Escobar is a versatile, low-upside stopgap for an infield still auditioning Carter Kieboom at third and Luis García up the middle. Pérez and Fox are low-cost, low-risk additions to what should be an ever-evolving 40-man roster for at least the next two seasons. And Soto will hang over everything until he’s signed long-term in Washington or playing for another club.

During the 99-day lockout, unable to negotiation major league deals or touch their 40-man, the Nationals made four picks in the minor league Rule 5 Draft and looked for veterans on the fringe. They brought on third baseman Maikel Franco, infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, and relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Reed Garret, among others. Franco, Strange-Gordon and Garrett have been working out with minor leaguers at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach since late February.

Franco, 29 and once a top prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, has 12 career homers against the Nationals. Strange-Gordon last appeared for the Seattle Mariners in 2020. Bench spots should be available, performance permitting, for either of them or outfielder Donovan Casey, who was put on the 40-man in November. And if Franco hits really well this spring, he could even challenge Kieboom for starts at third.

Considering all of that, what’s left for the Nationals to do?

As was the case a few months ago, they could certainly field a team right now if they’re okay with losing a lot of games. Given General Manager Mike Rizzo’s comments in early October — “Our goal is to win. It’s to win the division. It’s to win the World Series. Some seasons you go into the winter and it’s a little more problematic to foresee that" — that may be the plan.

But if they’re already angling toward another deadline sale, they could get a flippable arm for the rotation and one (or more) in the pen, marginally improving the day-to-day product and their chances of padding the system mid-summer. There’s a hole for a right-handed first baseman next to Josh Bell after Ryan Zimmerman retired in February. Left field is another void, though could be easily filled if the Nationals are fine with playing Yadiel Hernandez or Andrew Stevenson regularly, or having Lane Thomas and Victor Robles in the same lineup.

Cot’s Baseball Contracts currently projects their Opening Day roster payroll at about $114 million, with $135 million for the whole 40-man. Last season, Cot’s had the club’s final payroll at $174.5 million, the 11th-highest in the majors. These are educated calculations with no direct knowledge of internal finances. But they help show a philosophical shift in the early stages of a rebuild, even if the Nationals have preferred the phrases “reboot” or “retool,” lest they make it seem like this could take a while.