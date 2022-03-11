Player representatives from each team voted 26-4 to approve the offer, thereby ratifying it on behalf of the union even though the players who were most involved with the negotiations had voted against it.

In a low-key news conference Friday morning, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark and his chief negotiator, Bruce Meyer, addressed the natural questions: Had the players in the negotiation room — six of whom are clients of agent Scott Boras, all of whom could afford to miss a few weeks’ pay given their career earnings — found themselves at odds with the rank-and-file? Was the union, which Meyer said repeatedly was among the most unified he had ever represented, experiencing significant division?

“You call it a division; I call it a healthy dialogue and conversation,” Clark said Friday. “At the end of the day, each player — player reps, the teams they represent, the executive subcommittee — all had a common goal in improving the system … Rest assured, the interests were the same.”

Ultimately, the numbers behind the vote were secondary to the outcome, and membership could look different five years from now when it is time to do the whole thing again. Multiple people who were in the negotiating rooms during the week-plus retreat to Jupiter, Fla. said some of those meetings included so much player input from so many voices that they sometimes felt like brainstorming sessions.

The prevailing thoughts in the hours after the deal was that the players got about as many concessions as they could have from an ownership bloc that had far more leverage. After a series of CBAs they felt tilted economic power firmly toward ownership, the players began these negotiations asking for massive changes such as reducing the tenure required for players to reach free agency and arbitration by a year each, increasing the luxury tax threshold to a point where it would be almost irrelevant to most teams, and using changes to the revenue-sharing system and amateur draft to penalize teams that do not make good-faith financial efforts to compete.

Ultimately, the players were not able to negotiate those massive changes to arbitration and free agency, and their broader proposal to alter revenue sharing was dropped, too. But the league did agree to reward small-market teams that build their own revenue with more revenue-sharing money — an incentive-based shift, rather than punitive one. It also agreed to a draft lottery with limits on how many years in a row a team can qualify for it. They secured a new bonus pool for players who have yet to reach arbitration. They also conceded a fourth luxury tax surcharge, something Meyer admitted later they obviously didn’t want. They may still have to deal with draft pick compensation, the process by which teams who sign top free agents lose a draft pick for doing so, thereby suppressing free agent spending in the players’ view. But while wholesale change was the goal, something that felt more than incremental was the outcome.

“It’s difficult, but we’re never going to give up on some of those things,” Meyer said. “This is the labor process. We had determined adversaries on the other side, all of whom are billionaires and have enormous resources. Our players did an incredible job of sticking together, and ultimately, we’re comfortable with the deal we have. Whether more can be accomplished in the future, we’ll have to see. I think so.”

Clark waved aside any notion that division in the union was a problem or that the discrepancies in Thursday’s votes meant anything significant.

“Our process is one that affords everyone an opportunity to weigh in and offer their input. From our standpoint, the process worked,” Clark said. “ … We had a very spirited dialogue from start to finish.”

As players headed for spring training camps that opened on a voluntary basis Friday morning, just etting an agreement in time to play a full season seemed significant. Had the negotiations gone longer, players likely would have had to negotiate how much of their 162-game salaries would have been paid for a shorter season. Service time for curtailed schedule also would have had to have been negotiated. Like so many of the points negotiated over the past few months, those issues affect different player groups differently. Any wedges in the union could have widened.