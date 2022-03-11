Simmons wasn’t preparing to play a game. He’d come to take his medicine.

In a sports town that can be unmerciful in its vitriol, Simmons, traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn last month, fist-bumped his new teammate Kevin Durant. Then he began rebounding and passing to fellow Australian Patty Mills. A few fans shouted, “He won’t shoot,” to some laughter. But the rancid cough syrup he likely expected to swallow turned out to be little more than a spoonful of honey with a drop of lemon.

As the night wore on, and as his new team wore out his old team in a 129-100 victory, the chants of “F--- Ben Simmons” made him smile and bob his head as if he was hearing a sweet serenade.

When he last played in this arena, in Game 7 of last year’s conference semifinals, Simmons’s fear of shooting in the fourth quarter — either because he didn’t want to miss or didn’t want to get fouled and miss free throws — was so glaring that he passed up an easy dunk or layup. He became the scapegoat for the 76ers’ collapse. Then he stubbornly surrendered nearly $20 million in salary during a holdout this season, determined to never wear that uniform again.

Whether intentional or not, Simmons, who has said he is nursing a back injury, had the best possible reintroduction to Philadelphia. With no pressure to perform, the boos came only sporadically during timeouts. And they got quieter as the Nets’ lead grew. Simmons could only smile on the bench, in his four-figure Louis Vuitton sweater and enough jewelry to light up the arena in a power outage, as 76ers fans eventually turned their anger toward their own team.

“It’s hard to chant at Ben Simmons when you’re losing by that much,” Durant said afterward.

Simmons left his old home, head held high. But there were no sympathetic figures in this contest; no heroes, either. 76ers fans were booing an All-Star for quitting on their team, but the All-Star player they acquired in exchange, James Harden, had all but done the same, apparently because his own teammate, Kyrie Irving, was unwilling to make an individual sacrifice for the good of a franchise’s championship aspirations.

In the end, Simmons won, because he got away from an environment that had soured his love for the game. Harden won, too, because he moved up the standings to team up with an MVP favorite in Joel Embiid. And Irving won, because he never had to budge off his obstinate anti-vaccine stance, while his organization continues to squeamishly acquiesce to his whims.

It’s the game that lost, as the downside of the so-called player empowerment movement has played out in embarrassing fashion this season.

The petulance of disgruntled stars can’t detract entirely from the heartwarming developments of this NBA season — Ja Morant’s ascension, Steph Curry’s sustained show, the international big-man brilliance of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antekounmpo and Embiid — but it has produced plenty of wincing. Still, it’s hard to fault Simmons or Harden for taking extreme measures to say goodbye. There are too many examples of players raising hell or leaking like faulty faucets to make sure they get traded. Harden has now done it twice in the past two seasons.

Once the controversial layers of Thursday’s game were peeled back, a competition remained. And only one side, Simmons’s side, was up for that part.

Durant and Irving had tried to downplay the significance of a regular season game in March, and with good reason: The Nets have spent most of the season as the betting favorites to win the title, but they’ve been a better idea than reality. Philadelphia, meanwhile, had won its first five games with Embiid and Harden, a big-little combo that will ideally resemble something close to a new age Shaq and Kobe.

But Durant and Irving made it known, early and often, that there might not be a more lethal offensive duo in the NBA. And as much as the Nets wanted to rally around Simmons, they also wanted Harden to see again what he’d left behind. They made his night miserable.

Harden is supposed to make 76ers fans forget about Simmons, to provide lighter fluid to their reunion boos, but they might encounter similar frustration in a different package — not someone afraid to shoot, but someone unable to shoot accurately at critical points in big games.

But while the 76ers have tasted their first dose of adversity with Harden, they still have a better sense of what they are in the homestretch of the season than Brooklyn. Simmons’s addition provides hope for the future of the Nets’ franchise, but the present remains filled with a lot of questions and not much time.

Irving is still waiting for New York to loosen its vaccine mandate so he can play in home games. Brooklyn doesn’t know when, or if, Simmons will even return. The talent says title contender, but the record screams a barely above. 500 team needing everything to break perfectly for it all to come to fruition.

If they qualify for the play-in tournament, the Nets also have a high probability of facing Toronto, where Irving isn’t allowed to play. And if they can reach the seventh seed, their first-round matchup may well be the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the only Eastern Conference contender that can lean on what’s done, not what it might do.

Harden could smell the trouble brewing, but now that he got what he wanted — a reunion with the team president who believes in him more than any other NBA executive — he’ll have to deliver for Philadelphia in a way that he couldn’t for Oklahoma City, Houston or Brooklyn, for fans who want to love him but won’t hesitate to turn on someone who comes up short.

Simmons knows this all too well. But he’s in Brooklyn now, where the expectations remain high but the pressures don’t compare. The Nets also won’t ask Simmons to be what he’s not, because what he has to offer — playmaking ability, versatile defense — fits what they need. As he walked off the floor for the final time, most of the 76ers fans had already rushed to the exits. A smiling Simmons strutted back under the tunnel, looking like a man who had experienced the best kind of revenge. His team won, and they showed they were there for him.