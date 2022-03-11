Since the Black Sox scandal of 1919 nearly destroyed professional baseball, sports leagues have guarded against threats posed by gambling to the integrity of outcomes with existential zeal. That aim has remained even as sports leagues have accepted gobs of sponsorship and advertising money from sportsbooks since the Supreme Court effectively overturned the federal prohibition on sports gambling in 2018.

Ridley’s wagers and subsequent suspension raised issues that existed before the federal ban on sports betting fell. But those concerns have been heightened by the widespread legalization and sports leagues’ total embrace of it.

For some, Ridley’s bets — three parlays that he says totaled $1,500 — proved that the league will be challenged to have it both ways, to both profit off sports gambling and maintain credibility in fans’ eyes. For those in the industry, the episode provided a symbol of a functioning system, as Ridley set off alarms that may not have been detected had he placed bets illegally. A sophisticated digital dragnet caught him and allowed the NFL to levy a hefty punishment, keeping him out of games for at least the 2022 season and perhaps longer.

“I don’t think there is any damage done,” said Becky Harris, a professor at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute who formerly served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. “I think it reinforces that the right types of policies are in place. If you look at the rosters and calculate how many athletes are on those teams times their athletic staff, times coaching, times the owner and all of their families, that’s a really big number. And we caught one of those individuals in that ecosystem out of a really, really big number of people who could potentially sports bet with inside information. It shows that the system is working.”

Former MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent, a high-ranking MLB official when the sport banned Pete Rose for life for gambling, sees only disorder in the sports betting landscape. He wondered how Ridley could have been caught had he simply made bets through an intermediary outside his immediate family. Banning Rose was relatively straightforward, because he committed an illegal act baseball had clearly distanced itself from — MLB at one prohibited signage advertising the lottery, Vincent said.

The lack of federal prohibition combined with the NFL’s gambling partnerships, in Vincent’s view, could leave sports league vulnerable to legal appeals from players who violate league rules, even if those rules are clearly stated and collectively bargained.

“The idea the NFL can throw some kid out for a year for betting a football game when there’s no federal policy in that area, I think it’s a total mess,” Vincent said.

Spotting irregularities

On a global scale, match-fixing is a bigger problem than ever. Last week, the sports data and integrity services corporation Sportradar released an annual study that found 903 suspicious matches — the vast majority in low-level competition — across 10 sports and 76 countries, the highest number in the 17-year history of the study. It estimated the match-fixing generated $165 million in profit.

“The allure of vast, ill-gained betting profits is one that keeps match-fixing syndicates running and is why stakeholders across the global sporting ecosystem need to work together in the anti-match-fixing fight,” the study read.

Companies like Genius Sports and Sportradar, which formerly worked with the NFL and is still in business with MLB, the NHL, NBA and other leagues, monitor betting patterns and search for inconsistencies. They have technology that can spot unusual patterns, and then a human analyst determines whether they can be explained — a changed forecast or reported injury, for example — or whether the league needs to be alerted, said Andy Cunningham, the director of global partnerships for Sportradar’s Integrity Services.

The technology can help spot two of the three major potential threats: match-fixing and the illicit sharing of insider information. Ridley fell into the third problem area, league personnel not necessarily engaging in flat-out corruption but still breaking the rules.

“That’s where you really need the information from the sportsbook directly,” Cunningham said.

The NFL caught Ridley gambling on his Falcons team when the Hard Rock sportsbook in Florida noticed he had bet and alerted Genius Sports, the data and integrity company the NFL partnered with to monitor suspicious activity. Under state regulations, Harris said, sportsbooks are liable to report any bets that can reasonably be detected as suspicious.

There are, of course, potential holes. Had Ridley asked a close associate outside his immediate family to place a bet for him, he may not have been caught. But the technology in place to stop even that is powerful. The prevalence of online wagering has created an “audit trail,” Cunningham said, which makes it easier to track possible breaches and to revisit cases that only appear suspicious after the fact. The technology exists for sports leagues to hand over a database of everyone covered by their rules — players, staffers, family members, etc. — to a sportsbook so it can monitor those accounts, or even block them from betting on a given sport. Cunningham said some leagues have discussed implementing that.

“Obviously, you can’t cover up every single eventuality,” Cunningham said. “But that’s the power of the system. We might see if someone got particularly greedy and started placing more sums. An individual sportsbook would have steps to link accounts. With today’s technology, there’s a lot that can be done.”

Educating athletes

The desired outcome for sports leagues, of course, is that no personnel place bets in the first place. The prohibition on betting on your league has been Rule No. 1 in sports for more than a century. As laws and mainstream attitudes around gambling have relaxed, and the availability and ease of placing a bet has skyrocketed, it has made educating players more necessary than ever.

Signs in NBA locker rooms and MLB clubhouses prominently display the leagues’ ban on players and personnel wagering on games. Harris credited the NFL for bringing in Josh Shaw, a cornerback who was suspended 21 games in 2019 for betting against his own team while on injured reserve, to talk with players about the pitfalls of gambling on the NFL.

“Player education is key and the messaging — don’t bet on your sport — needs to be constant,” International Betting Integrity Association chief executive Khalid Ali said in an email. “Players need to not only know the rules, but be made aware of the consequences of not following them. If there is one positive from this case, it is that this will have made a lot of players in all sports aware of the dangers to their career.”

The biggest threat, experts said, comes at the college level. The sheer number of college athletes enhances the likelihood one of them could bet on their own game, feed unauthorized information to bettors or unduly influence an outcome. Unlike their professional counterparts, they also lack the financial incentive not to jeopardize the integrity of their games.

“Our most at-risk athletes are those college athletes that are good enough to play in college, but not good enough to play professionally,” said Harris. ”What’s preventing them other than a strong moral code from engaging in match-fixing?”

In that case, Harris said, the NCAA’s best defense is the relationship it has forged with sportsbooks and regulators. They can spot irregular betting patterns and share that information with the NCAA, which could then investigate.

The NCAA recently partnered with EPIC Risk Management, a gambling harm prevention company, to provide “a comprehensive gambling harm and student-athlete protection educational program,” NCAA spokeswoman Saquandra Heath said. The program will not be available on campuses, though, until later this year.

“The potential issues for U.S. sports are no different in the age of widespread legal betting than it was when it was prohibited,” Ali said. “Now, the U.S. sports work with reputable betting companies to highlight potential risks and put in place mitigating measures. The reality is no one knows what went on under prohibition; it was a head-in-sand mentality that masked potential issues rather than addressed them. It is out in the open now and [while] there will unfortunately be some cases like Ridley, we will be able to identify them and take approach measures to address that.”

Murky relationships

NFL critics labeled the suspension of Ridley as hypocritical given its ties to sports wagering. Last summer, the NFL reached agreements with seven sports betting companies as approved league partners, and the league capped advertisements for sportsbooks at six per game. The NFL is far from alone. The NHL, NBA and MLB all have official partners, too, and individual teams in all leagues have their own sponsorship arrangements with betting companies. Inside Capital One Arena in Washington, home of the Wizards and Capitals, William Hill operates a sportsbook. Other teams intend to follow the model.

The NFL’s partnerships with betting companies places new attention on potential conflicts between gambling and players, coaches and staffers. One curious and seemingly unchecked example is the work of Warren Sharp, an analyst who owns and operates the Sharp Football Analysis, which sells advanced data, information and betting picks to clients. A postseason package this year cost $374.99, according to the web site.

Advertisement

Sharp also does consulting work for a handful of NFL coaches, going so far as to suggest specific personnel packages and play calls. The two sides of his business raise obvious questions. Is he gleaning inside information from NFL coaches and passing it on for profit? Could coaches share privileged information — which is then passed to bettors — in exchange for Sharp’s insights?

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy did not respond to multiple emails. Reached for comment this week, Sharp referred a reporter to his agent, Matt Olson of CAA. Olson did not reply to multiple emails.

For players at least, Ridley’s suspension provides the clearest lesson possible. If they bet on games, they could lose far more than a wager.