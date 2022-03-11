Murira’s double-overtime tally won the Maryland Student Hockey League championship Friday night for Churchill, which defeated Oakdale, 3-2. The Bulldogs staged a late comeback at Gardens Ice House in Laurel, scoring two third-period goals en route to their 10th MSHL title.

“It’s actually crazy,” Murira said. “It just felt like everything went right with the season, and all the way till the end, everything went perfectly.”

The Bulldogs made it to overtime thanks to a miraculous goal late in regulation. With less than 20 seconds left and the Bulldogs’ goalie pulled, Churchill’s Jack Pogorelc attempted a quick shot off the faceoff that ricocheted off the Oakdale goalie’s pads to the left side of the goal. There, sophomore forward Samuel Strand gathered it before knocking in the rebound.

“We know we’re not going to probably beat that goalie clean,” Churchill Coach Samuel Mrvos said. “We had to create a rebound drive to the net, create traffic and try to find that the puck.”

Strand skated with a furor down the far side of the rink, punching the air with his arm in celebration with one knee bent. When he reached the Churchill goal, his teammates mobbed him against the glass. Pogorelc skated over to the Churchill student section and waved his arms in the air, calling for an already boisterous crowd to continue its thunderous cheers.

The senior captain started the Churchill comeback in the third period with his team down 2-0. Pogorelc knifed through the middle of the Oakdale defense before firing a wrist shot that sneaked past the Bears’ goaltender. His sixth tally of the playoffs galvanized a usually high-scoring Churchill team.

“It was crucial,” Mrvos said about Pogorelc’s goal. “We needed something. … We couldn’t cash in. We needed some way to change momentum.”

The first two periods were frustrating for the Bulldogs, who pounded shots on goal but were unable to beat Bears sophomore Devin Brown. Mrvos and his team remained in his locker room for slightly longer than usual in the second intermission as the team’s leaders tried to find a path to victory.

“We weren’t playing like ourselves,” Pogorelc said. “But with a little bit of encouragement and good coaching, everything came full circle.”

The game was the last for a host of seniors and Mrvos, who, after 16 seasons and nine MSHL titles, said Friday would be his final night behind the Bulldogs’ bench.