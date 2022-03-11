The decision by the Harris County grand jurors could clear the way for Watson to be traded by the Texans in the coming days or weeks and to resume his NFL career in the 2022 season, although he still faces accusations by women in civil lawsuits and possible disciplinary action by the league.
A prosecutor presented the criminal case to the grand jury Friday as Watson was scheduled to begin giving depositions in the civil cases.
Eight women who filed criminal complaints against Watson were subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigated the matter after 10 women filed criminal complaints last year against Watson.
The lack of criminal charges could lead to several NFL teams pursuing Watson in a potential trade. The Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have been among the teams linked to Watson in trade speculation.
Other quarterback-needy NFL teams include the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Miami Dolphins said at the NFL scouting combine that they would no longer pursue a potential trade for Watson.
Watson, 26, was selected to three Pro Bowls in his first four NFL seasons with the Texans. He led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season. He requested a trade from the Texans last year before the allegations against him became public. Watson did not play at all last season, as the Texans put him on their game-day inactive list on a weekly basis.
He and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the accusations. Watson still could face disciplinary measures by the league, in the form of a fine or suspension, even without criminal charges. The NFL likely would decide on potential discipline once the civil cases are resolved, leaving the teams interested in trading for Watson to consider the possibility that he could be suspended. The league has not, to this point, put Watson on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list.
A total of 22 women, all represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, have sued Watson, accusing him of a range of behaviors that include making inappropriate comments, exposing himself and forcing his penis on the women’s hands, among other allegations.