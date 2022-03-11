With a 67-47 win over Battlefield, No. 5 Hayfield captured the first state title in program history and earned the perfect finish to a perfect 32-0 season.

“It’s been big for this community,” senior point guard Braylon Wheeler said of this season. “We had four buses of students here today. … We wanted to make them proud.”

Last winter, Hayfield gave Northern Virginia a glimpse of the destruction to come when a young Hawks team made it to the state semifinals. The group had felt like it was ahead of schedule then, and the playoff run would provide fine preparation for the true test of this season.

So Coach Carlos Poindexter built a rigorous nonconference schedule for his Alexandria program and set the bar higher than it had ever been before. Poindexter knew his team had the talent to win a state championship, and by early December, after a practice, he acknowledged “We’re ready to level up.”

The Hawks beat Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams, Class 5 contenders and southern Virginia powers. Against local opponents, they developed a winning formula and blew out opponents. In the playoffs, they proved the legitimacy of that formula and blazed their way down to Richmond.

But against the Bobcats (20-7) on Friday, the Hawks came out tight and trailed at the end of the first quarter.

“This game had so much riding on it. We were timid early, playing on the big stage,” junior forward Greg Jones said. “We just had to shake that off, and once we did it was over.”

The Hawks took a small lead in the second quarter, and in the second half they unleashed the most dangerous version of themselves. At its best, Hayfield plays with an inspiring amount of freedom, relying on overwhelming athleticism and the leadership of Wheeler to generate offense.

The Hawks proved unstoppable once they started playing loose and getting out into transition Friday. They outscored Battlefield 21-10 in the third quarter and ran away with the title. Jones led the way with 23 points while junior forward David King added 12.

In the midst of the postgame celebration, Poindexter broke away from a delighted huddle of players just long enough to take the bottom of his orange polo shirt and use it to wipe away the tears.