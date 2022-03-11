Washington’s 115-109 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday was Kuzma’s first time back in his old office since he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were traded alongside Montrezl Harrell for Russell Westbrook over the summer. It was not, however, his first time back home. That will come Friday, when Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope stand against their former teammates in the second of a four-game West Coast trip.

“It’s a little different,” Kuzma said, generously. “Clipper games ain’t Laker games, so. It’s two separate arenas, really, and now it’s Crypto. We’ll get the real taste of this arena on Friday.”

For Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope, a return to Los Angeles is part business trip, part homecoming. Kuzma stayed at his own home, not the team hotel, during the Wizards’ five-day stay in part so he could oversee renovations on his guesthouse and his pool. Caldwell-Pope and his wife attended business meetings before she ran the kids past their old house for nostalgia’s sake.

When it’s finally game time, expect a little added juice. Los Angeles selected Kuzma with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 draft, molding him into a valuable role player. Caldwell-Pope arrived as a free agent in the same year, three seasons before both helped Los Angeles capture an NBA championship.

“It means a lot. Emotions are going to be there, because of the championship, the team dynamic that we had,” Caldwell-Pope said. “But it’s going to be fun at the end of the day.”

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. addressed the matchup with the team, understanding it’s human nature for Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope to want to make the Lakers regret giving them up. Kuzma said he has felt like he has something to prove ever since he arrived in Washington, both to those who follow the NBA and, more importantly, to himself.

“I wanted to be able to be who I say I am,” Kuzma said.

The 6-foot-10 forward returns as an integral cog in the Wizards’ machine, surprising even Unseld as he evolved into the team’s third-leading scorer (17.2 points per game) and top rebounder (8.7). With Bradley Beal out for the season following wrist surgery and Kristaps Porzingis freshly arrived, Kuzma leads Washington (29-35, 11th in the East) as it scraps for a spot in the play-in tournament with 18 games left in the regular season.

On Wednesday, he took responsibility for the disorganization in the fourth quarter that cost Washington a win. Unseld thought of him as a catch-and-shoot role player with the Lakers and now thinks an all-star turn might not be far off.

“The level of consistency has been there,” Unseld said. “We’ve seen him play at a high level, he’s got to cut down on the turnovers I think is a big piece, but his usage rate has jumped dramatically from where it was a year ago. It’s just an area of growth for him, just, he’s got to get more comfortable.”

If Kuzma perhaps has overachieved in Unseld’s eyes, Caldwell-Pope has been exactly what Washington wanted: a workhorse on both ends of the court whom the Wizards trust with their trickiest individual defensive assignments.

The 29-year-old guard is a quiet, understated leader for Washington who fit in with the franchise right away, sliding in neatly into the roster and relishing his new living situation for one reason — the tree-lined D.C. suburbs reminded him of home, in Georgia, more than palm trees and beachfront property ever could.

“He’s a quiet leader. I think his focus, his approach has been great for our group, his work ethic,” Unseld said. “But he’s also got a fiery side. He’s shown that side a couple of times this year. It’s not just in his voice, but also his play. When he amps up his intensity, it brings us along with him.”

Unseld reminded Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope that Friday’s game isn’t about individual matchups but is a contest between two teams with plenty at stake. The Lakers are fighting for their own spot in the play-in tournament.