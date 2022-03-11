On Friday, the Warhawks (27-2) won with defense, as they have all year. They came into the state title game having held public school opponents to 28.9 points per game. So as they worked their way through a physical and disjointed first half in which twin sisters Grace and Alayna Arnolie — the team’s two leading scorers — went scoreless, they relied on their defense to keep the game in hand. At the half, the Warhawks led 15-8.

“You focus on defense and let the offense come to you,” Grace Arnolie said. “That’s something we say before every single game and every single practice.”

The offense picked up in the second half as Madison pulled away from the Yellow Jackets (23-3). In their postgame news conference, Madison players espoused the joy of defense.

“Playing defense is fun,” senior forward Mia Chapman said. “The rebounds, the steals, the turnovers — it’s exciting.”

Coach Kirsten Stone listened with a smile on her face.

“I brainwashed them,” Stone said afterward.

Grace Arnolie led the Warhawks with 11 points, and Chapman added 10. Osbourn Park’s Hailey Kellogg finished with a game-high 15 points.

Friday’s game was a rematch of last year’s Class 6 championship, in which Madison beat Osbourn Park, 54-48, to earn the program’s second consecutive championship. The program claimed a share of the title in 2020’s pandemic-shortened season.

Coming off last year’s title, the Warhawks quickly established themselves as the best public school team in Northern Virginia again this winter. They beat every public school opponent on their schedule by double digits, including an 18-point victory over Osbourn Park in late December. They tested themselves against some of the best private schools in the area, going 3-2 against teams from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Independent School League.

Those efforts led them to VCU’s Siegel Center, where in many ways they faced an unfamiliar stage. The program’s last two titles were won in the tempered environment of a pandemic, and each lacked the bright lights and large arena of a standard state championship. So on Friday afternoon, they soaked up the scene as they lifted a large championship trophy to a wall of supporters.