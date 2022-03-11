Mark Turgeon, the previous coach, held onto a fraying relationship with the school, and discontent from a segment of the fan base grew until he stepped down in December, eight games into the 2021-22 campaign. After that, the Terps navigated a season in limbo under interim coach Danny Manning, a longtime friend and former teammate of Turgeon who joined the program less than a year ago. The players clawed back from massive deficits and picked up a couple marquee wins, but mostly, those games felt like relatively inconsequential moments separating the program from the start of its next era.

Maryland ended the season with a loss Thursday against Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament. Their 15-17 finish marks the program’s first losing season since 1993. Now, Evans and all those invested in the program can fully look ahead.

Turgeon’s early season departure left Evans with an atypical hiring timeline. Since December, he’s known he needed a new coach this offseason. That long runway, Evans said, has offered plenty of time for research but also leads to months of speculation from impatient supporters. Maryland hired Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based firm, to assist with the process, and that group has been able to gauge interest of candidates and contact their representatives.

“I feel like I have a good sense of who might be interested in the job,” Evans said in an interview last week. “Nothing’s 100 percent. There’s a lot of things that you have to work through.”

He wants to talk with coaches who he knows are “sincerely interested” in the job and there’s a “high likelihood” that they would accept the position, rather than candidates who are using this opening as leverage to receive a raise or extension at their current school. Evans said he intends to move quickly with the hire.

“We’ll see when individuals that we’re interested in start falling by the wayside in the tournament,” he said. “And you want people to go far, but my job is to make sure that I can get with those individuals as soon as possible and identify the right coach.”

The goal for the future of the program is to consistently compete for Big Ten and national titles. Turgeon left Maryland during his 11th season at the helm. In that time, he compiled a 226-116 record, including five NCAA tournament appearances. The Terps advanced to the Sweet 16 only once and never made it further. Turgeon led his 2019-20 team to a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but he lost the opportunity to make a tournament run when the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, Turgeon consistently built tournament teams that landed near the top of the conference. But disgruntled fans believed that wasn’t enough, and Evans’s expectations for the next coach indicate that he agreed.

Through the coaching search, Evans has kept a tight circle of confidants, and he said, “No one, at least to my knowledge, really knows where I’m headed or what we’re thinking.” Former coach Gary Williams, who led the Terps to a national title in 2002, still works in the athletic department. When asked about Williams’s role in the process, Evans just said that Williams is someone he has talked with.

When Evans speaks with people invested in the program, he said he asks more about their expectations and the characteristics of an ideal coach, rather than gauging their interest in specific candidates.

“I can’t get caught up in trying to do something that’s flashy or splashy for the fans,” Evans said. “Do I hope that the fans like who, at the end of the day, I decided to go with? Of course I do. But I have to take a hard look and say, ‘Does this individual meet the criteria? And can this individual get us to the mountaintop?’”

Iona Coach Rick Pitino — who has twice led teams to a national title, including Louisville’s 2013 championship, which has since been vacated — wrote on Twitter that Maryland’s next coach “will not be me,” following speculation around his candidacy for the position. Other prominent coaches, including Bruce Pearl at Auburn and Andy Enfield at Southern Cal, have signed contract extensions that seemingly take them off the market.

Maryland has the resources to pay a “very, very competitive” salary, Evans said, referencing Turgeon’s extension signed last offseason that would have paid the coach $3.3 million this year. Turgeon had been among the top 30 highest paid coaches in USA Today’s most recent college basketball salary database. Maryland still owes Turgeon a buyout of $5 million, which will be paid in installments through the end of his contract in April 2026. The payments decrease if Turgeon begins another job in basketball.

Evans said he is looking for a coach who can be the “the CEO” of the program, hiring and managing the right personnel. He wants someone skilled in X’s and O’s, development of players and recruiting. When he watches games, Evans pays close attention to how teams play out of timeouts.

It is “crucial,” he said, that the next coach can build relationships with local high school and AAU coaches, particularly given the talent in this area and the powerhouse Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. If the head coach doesn’t have ties to the D.C. area, he would need to build a staff that can fill that void.

And Evans wants “someone who wants to be here for a long time and understand that Maryland is a top-20 program and can build off that rich history and tradition and to embrace this fan base,” he said.

Evans admits that winning in any fashion is a way to engage the fans, but he said style of play is important. He also understands the appeal of high-profile nonconference matchups, citing Michigan State as a team that has built attractive schedules. Even with a balanced slate that allows for development, “there’s plenty of room in there to play some very, very good teams,” Evans said. “And those are my intentions moving forward.”

Maryland is one of the only major conference schools without a separate practice facility, even though plans to build one were announced in October 2019. Evans said that the athletic department has raised about $37 million of the project’s $40 million price tag. He has confidence that “we’ll close this and that I’ll be able to tell the new coach that we’re going to move forward,” he said.

The Terps have only advanced to one Sweet 16 since 2004, but Maryland can still lean on its tradition and success under Williams and fellow Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell. The young generation of fans have grown up in a time in which Maryland often hasn’t been much more than a first-weekend team in the NCAA tournament. So there is an urgency to bring in a coach who can elevate the program and create new memories. Evans wants fans to feel proud of the program and engaged in Maryland basketball year-round.