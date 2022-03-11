Creighton, Miami and TCU won to eliminate whatever doubt about their NCAA-worthiness existed, though in each case there shouldn’t have been any. Florida, Oregon and Washington State each knew by the end of the night their Sunday plans would almost certainly include the NIT selection show.

And now it’s time to do it again. Friday of conference tournament week is the spot on the calendar when the desperation of improving a postseason resume collides with bid snatching season. Villanova cleared out the last of the Big East’s possible bid thieves when it surged past St. John’s, and Wyoming (which had an at-large argument at the start of the week) could still be at-large material in the Mountain West.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But a whopping seven other leagues could yet produce a team that genuinely squeezes someone else out of the field of 68 by winning a conference tournament. For the BYUs, Wake Forests and Xaviers already sitting at home, those are the developments that mean the most with just three days of action to go before the NCAA brackets are set.

Here’s what to look for in Friday’s action …

Big Ten quarterfinal: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana (11:30 a.m., BTN)

Just when it seemed safe to write off Indiana (19-12), the Hoosiers defeated Michigan, 74-69, in their conference tournament opener to claim their most high-profile victory since upending Purdue on Jan. 20. Mike Woodson’s team still is just 3-7 in Quadrant 1 games (the top tier of contests the NCAA committee evaluates), but that would improve with an upset of Illinois (22-8).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: It depends on what others do, of course, but Indiana has more work to do to get in. Beating the Illini would be an immensely helpful development; with a loss, Indiana is probably NIT-bound.

SEC quarterfinal: No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 8 Texas A&M (Noon, ESPN)

Streaky Texas A&M (21-11) has won six of seven since Feb. 15, including a pair of triumphs over Florida to ensure it is the choicest of the SEC’s borderline teams. Much like Indiana, the Aggies can’t settle for one victory. Picking off a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament would make a compelling case and perhaps lift A&M into the top 50 in even one of the six metrics on the NCAA team sheets.

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: There are No. 1 seed implications if Auburn loses, but the greater point here is whether Texas A&M can continue its late push. A victory over one of the nation’s best teams would make it harder to ignore the Aggies.

Atlantic 10 quarterfinals

Advertisement

No. 1 Davidson vs. No. 8 Fordham (Noon, USA Network) No. 4 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 5 Saint Louis (approx. 2:30, USA Network) No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 10 Massachusetts (6, USA Network) No. 3 VCU vs. No. 6 Richmond (approx. 8:30, USA Network)

At least one bid thief threat (the St. Bonaventure/Saint Louis winner) will make it through no matter what happens Friday in Washington. Davidson is in good shape for an at-large berth even with a loss, and both Dayton and VCU shouldn’t risk dropping their first game in the event (though VCU has a better at-large case in large part due to its 9-2 road record).

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: The A-10’s Sunday final means the “don’t-mess-up” mantra that most leagues faced over the last couple days still has value here. Borderline teams elsewhere would love it if Davidson won the league, and Dayton in particular can ill-afford an early exit.

Advertisement

American Athletic quarterfinals

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Cincinnati (1, ESPN2) No. 4 Temple vs. No. 5 Tulane (approx. 3:30, ESPN2) No. 2 SMU vs. No. 10 Tulsa (7, ESPNU) No. 3 Memphis vs. No. 6 Central Florida (approx. 9:30, ESPNU)

Another league with at least one team with no hope of an at-large guaranteed to make the semifinals (the Temple-Tulane winner), the AAC has two teams that look like near-certain selections (Houston and Memphis) and a third (SMU) that has done some good work but really can’t cough up a game it shouldn’t. Losing to Tulsa, whose NET ranking is 171, would fall into that category.

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: SMU isn’t playing its way in Friday, but it could play its way out. Teams at the edge of the field will be rooting for Houston and Memphis to go as far as possible.

Big Ten quarterfinal: No. 4 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa (approx. 1:55, BTN)

Advertisement

Rutgers definitely isn’t a metrics darling — it is No. 77 in the NET — but its 6-5 record in Quadrant 1 games stands out compared to other teams scrambling for the last few bids. The Scarlet Knights won at Wisconsin and handled Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue at home, so there’s no doubt they can do some damage if they get in. It’s going to be hard to leave them out. If they beat Iowa Friday, it’s going to be really hard to leave them out.

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: Rutgers is one of the trickier teams to evaluate this year. Come Sunday, it could pop up on the No. 8 or No. 9 line to make angst over this game look silly. Or it could miss the field entirely. A victory Friday ensures some extra daylight from the edge of the field.

SEC quarterfinal: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (6, SEC Network) SEC quarterfinal: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt (approx. 8:30, SEC Network)

Advertisement

It’s the same storyline in both games in the SEC’s night session, so they’ll get lumped together for purposes of this rundown. Mississippi State (18-14) might be able to get in as an at-large if it bags two huge victories the next two days, but it probably needs to win the entire tournament. Vanderbilt (17-15) definitely needs to win the entire tournament, and beating Alabama on Thursday was a good start.

Story continues below advertisement

Bracket impact: Mississippi State and Vanderbilt still have plenty of work in front of them to make the field.

Big Ten quarterfinal: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State (approx. 8:55, BTN)

The last power conference team with a losing record still playing, Penn State (14-16) took full advantage of a fading Ohio State team to claim a 71-68 victory Thursday. The Nittany Lions’ only way to reach the field of 68 is to win five games in five days. They’re 40 percent of the way there.

Advertisement

Bracket impact: Borderline teams will root for Purdue to bounce a possible bid snatcher before the weekend.

Pac-12 semifinal: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Colorado (9, Pac-12 Network)

Story continues below advertisement

Colorado (21-10) has one Quad 1 victory … and it was a 16-point shelling of Arizona on Feb. 26. The Buffaloes dispatched Oregon, 80-69, on Thursday to win for the eighth time in nine games, and stand two victories away from landing an automatic berth. For its part, Arizona might be playing to lock up a No. 1 seed; a loss in the final to UCLA or Southern California wouldn’t hurt the Wildcats much on that front.

Bracket impact: An Arizona victory clears out the Pac-12 field of potential bid snatchers.

Mountain West semifinal: No. 1 Boise State vs. No. 4 Wyoming (9:30, CBS Sports Network)

The Cowboys could conceivably get in even without making it to the Mountain West final, but they might not be wise to chance it. Wyoming (25-7) split with Boise State during league play, and picking off the regular season champ a second time — this time on a neutral court — would enhance its postseason credentials.

Advertisement

Bracket impact: Wyoming hasn’t defeated a likely tournament team away from home all season. That’s the counterargument to the Cowboys’ combined 11-5 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. A victory Friday would deflate the case against Jeff Linder’s team.

ACC semifinal: No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (approx. 9:30, ESPN)

Even after defeating Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, Virginia Tech (21-12) has only one Quad 1 victory. The Hokies’ profile, littered with blowout victories and tight losses, makes them a predictive metrics darling. But a No. 33 NET ranking isn’t going to get them in. Beating a high-end opponent — and North Carolina counts — could do the trick.

Bracket impact: The thinking here is Virginia Tech needs to win the ACC tournament, but defeating two likely NCAA teams on a neutral floor in the last week of the season would at least make the Hokies a team that would get heavily dissected in the final days of the committee’s deliberations. Beating Notre Dame helped; upending North Carolina would help more.

Big 12 semifinal: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (approx. 9:30, ESPN2)

Oklahoma (18-14) becomes more curious by the game. The Sooners ran their winning streak to four with a 72-67 defeat of Baylor. The Sooners are 4-11 in Quad 1 games, and they were a less-than-stellar 3-8 on the road. In other words, there’s flaws to their profile, but a second victory over Texas Tech (to go with a Feb. 9 rout at home) would make Oklahoma an even more compelling candidate.

Bracket impact: Line up Oklahoma and Michigan, and there isn’t a ton of daylight between them. The Sooners might have a better chance than anyone other than perhaps Wyoming to play their way into the field on Friday.

Field notes

Last four included: Rutgers, Wyoming, Michigan, Xavier

First four on the outside: Oklahoma, BYU, Wake Forest, Indiana

Next four on the outside: Dayton, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Colorado

Moving in: None

Moving out: None

Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), SEC (6), ACC (4), Mountain West (4), American Athletic (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

West vs. East, Midwest vs. South

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Long Beach State

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) TCU

Buffalo

(5) LSU vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

Pittsburgh

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) METRO ATLANTIC/Saint Peter’s

(6) Southern California vs. (11) SMU

Indianapolis

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Notre Dame

(2) Purdue vs. (15) COLONIAL/Delaware

It won’t determine who gets in or is left out, but San Diego State’s Mountain West semifinal against Colorado State should be fun. The Aztecs rolled to a 30-point win at home over Colorado State, but dropped a one-point decision in Fort Collins in the return game. … In the least surprising development on Thursday, Providence won a game by a single-digit margin, fending off Butler 65-61. The Friars get Creighton in the Big East semifinals. …

Southern California has a real chance to jump up a line with a victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 semifinals. The Trojans aren’t the easiest team to seed, with a gaudy 26-6 record and 9-3 road mark countered by underwhelming metrics (in the top 25 of one of the six rankings listed on the NCAA team sheets) and just three victories against this projected field (UCLA and Long Beach State at home, San Diego State in Anaheim). … Notre Dame’s resume isn’t the greatest, but the wins over Kentucky and North Carolina should get the Irish in with room to spare. A double-digit seed, though, is plausible after an ACC quarterfinal loss to Virginia Tech.

East Region

Greenville, S.C.

(1) SEC/Auburn vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Wright State winner

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Miami

San Diego

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) Michigan-Wyoming winner

(4) UCLA vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Pittsburgh

(3) Villanova vs. (14) PATRIOT/Colgate

(6) Alabama vs. (11) San Francisco

Fort Worth, Texas

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

(2) Baylor vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State

Miami looks better on paper than its NET ranking suggests. The Hurricanes are 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games and have 10 true road victories, and they could get a nice boost with a victory over Duke in the ACC semifinals. … Michigan has victories over Purdue, Iowa and Ohio State (the latter two on the road) and ranks in the top 40 in five of the six metrics on the NCAA team sheets (with a No. 44 strength of record the outlier). The Wolverines aren’t overwhelming at 17-14, but they’re probably getting in. …

Alabama’s eight Quad 1 victories are great; its three-game slide (against Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt) to close the regular season is not. Don’t be surprised if Alabama ends up more like a No. 7 seed, perhaps even landing in an 8/9 game. … Baylor’s chances at a No. 1 seed aren’t gone after Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma, but if Arizona (Pac-12), Kansas (Big 12) and either Auburn or Kentucky (SEC) can claim their respective league tournaments, the Bears will probably be ticketed for the No. 2 line.

Midwest Region

Fort Worth, Texas

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) SWAC/Alcorn State-SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State winner

(8) Creighton vs. (9) Memphis

Buffalo

(5) Iowa vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

Milwaukee

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) BIG SKY/Montana State

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) VCU

Greenville, S.C.

(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (10) Iowa State

(2) ACC/Duke vs. (15) SUN BELT/Georgia State

Creighton and Marquette are going to end up within a line or so of each other, and while head-to-head isn’t an end-all-be-all, the teams’ profiles are similar enough that the Bluejays’ three victories over the Golden Eagles should be enough to get them on at least the same seed line. Creighton is a No. 8 in this projection, Marquette a No. 9. … A sneaky-good pair of semifinals in Conference USA: North Texas gets Louisiana Tech, followed by UAB-Middle Tennessee. Any of those teams could win a game in the field of 68. …

Wisconsin’s ceiling this week is the No. 2 seed line, and the Badgers’ floor is probably a No. 4 seed. They get Michigan State in the first of the evening quarterfinals in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. … After a little reevaluation, Duke is the third No. 2 seed and pegged to play a regional in retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski’s hometown of Chicago.

South Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Marquette

Portland, Ore.

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) Rutgers-Xavier winner

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Milwaukee

(3) BIG TEN/Illinois vs. (14) IVY/Princeton

(6) Texas vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Indianapolis

(7) Colorado State vs. (10) Seton Hall

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

North Carolina just played two of its best games of the season, winning at Duke before smothering Virginia in the ACC quarterfinals. The Tar Heels, who weren’t a sure thing as an at-large a week ago, could be on the cusp of avoiding an 8/9 game now. … With only one Quad 1 victory, Houston is no sure thing to hang onto a spot on the No. 5 line. The Cougars will tumble a line, and maybe two, with a loss to Cincinnati on Friday. …