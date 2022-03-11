The MLB playoffs will expand from 10 to 12 teams, with three division winners and three wild-card teams in each league. The one-game wild-card playoff round is no more, as are one-game winner-take-all games to break standings ties: Tiebreakers will now be preestablished, as they are in other sports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The top two division winners in each league will receive first-round playoff byes. The third division winner will be the top seed in the first round and play the wild-card team with the worst record. The wild-card team with the best record will be the No. 2 seed in the first round and play the remaining wild-card team. The top two seeds will host all of the games in the best-of-three first-round series.

After that, the remaining teams will not be reseeded: The No. 1 division winner will play the winner of the series between the top two wild-card teams in the next round, while the No. 2 division winner will play the winner of the series between the No. 3 division winner and the worst wild-card team.