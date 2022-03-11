It was that kind of start for the No. 10 Wolverines, and it wouldn’t get any easier as the physicality and athleticism of the Monarchs were too much to handle. Woodgrove saw its undefeated run end with a 59-36 loss at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

“Compared to the regular season, that team was very fast, very physical, and we definitely struggled against that,” Shores said.

The Purcellville program was making its first state championship appearance, the reward for a dominant local campaign that went to the next level in the postseason. In the state quarterfinals, the Wolverines (29-1) made a statement by holding off Richmond power Highland Springs.

But it was in that game that the team’s perfect season took a less-than-perfect turn. Senior center Ashley Steadman went down with an injury. A two-year captain and the program’s all-time scoring leader, Steadman was forced to watch from the bench as her team engineered a thrilling comeback victory over Briar Woods in the state semifinals and then lost steam in Friday’s meeting with Menchville (24-3).

“Everybody had to adjust to that, and it’s part of the game,” Woodgrove Coach Derek Fisher said. “But mostly we’re just sad for Ashley and disappointed she wasn’t able to experience this after four years of being a major reason for the team’s success.”

Without their center, the Wolverines were outscored 30-12 in the paint. They never found a way to overcome the long arms and quick reflexes of a talented Monarchs defense. Woodgrove trailed by 11 at the end of the first quarter, and the margin grew from there. The 36 points represented their lowest scoring outing of the season.