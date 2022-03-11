Instead, Westbrook wanted the shameless sizzle that comes with playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. His wish was granted — and it must be nice having the stars of the HBO drama centered on the Lakers’ dynasty sitting courtside — but he’s also discovered that life in L.A. can be colder than Siberia. As the Wizards play the Lakers on Friday night for the first time since last summer’s seismic trade that reshaped both organizations, we can see clearly the contrast between his past two seasons.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Westbrook made history inside mostly empty arenas during the 2020-21 pandemic season while wearing the primary colors of an ignored franchise.

Now he’s struggling in front of sold-out crowds, sometimes bricklaying and other times bristling at the nightly serenade of boos, jeers and preprogrammed taunts while wearing the purple and gold of the league’s premier team.

In Washington, the narrative surrounding Westbrook was still intact. He played hard. Never took nights off. Molded his teammates in his image, whether they wanted to be or not. Gruff with reporters but gentle to other human beings (he once gave his game-worn shoes to a Capital One Arena worker, a moment conveniently captured after he conducted an on-camera interview).

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Here in D.C., Westbrook broke records. Now he just seems broken.

He’s the starting point guard and — fair or not — primary scapegoat for the most disappointing team in the NBA. The Lakers were supposed to form a sort of high-powered Voltron with their stash of future Hall of Famers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Westbrook) but instead have looked like a clunky action figure that even the island of misfit toys would reject. More than any other player on this poorly constructed roster, Westbrook — with his $44 million dollar salary and his fourth quarter absences — has united both Lakers fans and Lakers haters, helping them forge a strange alliance of scorn.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans in L.A. loudly groaned one game when the ball swung to Westbrook, who was open in the corner. Defiantly, he shot anyway. And missed.

Advertisement

The game operations staffs in Sacramento and Denver serenaded Westbrook’s missed jumpers by playing “Cold as Ice” and “Ice, Ice Baby.”

Then back home in L.A., in the midst of the team losing six of seven games since the all-star break, boos cascaded down Crypto.com Arena to the itching ears of the players. That included Westbrook, who tried to brush it off by saying they can “take their a-- home,” claiming their taunts don’t bother him.

This is when the narrator would chime in and reveal that well, in fact, the taunts do bother Westbrook. So much so that Monday night, Westbrook went on a lengthy monologue about the criticism he has been receiving and how he now must protect his name from the taunt “Westbrick.”

Story continues below advertisement

“’Westbrick,’ for example, to me, is now shaming. It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means [something], not just to me but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me,” he said. “There’s a difference. We need to make sure it’s understood. And every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure I nip that in the bud.”

Advertisement

Westbrook has a complicated relationship with the public. The most loyal of his supporters — who included his former head coach Scott Brooks — will pepper him with praise, while others might shower him with popcorn. Last year during the Wizards’ first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, after someone disrespectfully dumped their concession-food snack on Westbrook as he exited the Wells Fargo Arena court, he earned quick and loud sympathy across the league.

But after Westbrook protested the softball criticism of “Westbrick,” he found far fewer supporters and only gave the sports debate show hosts something more to scream about. The player celebrated last season for his relentless intensity is now triggered and mocked, another byproduct of this season’s high-profile disappointment following last season’s esteem. Who knew he had it so good in D.C.?

Story continues below advertisement

Westbrook — one of the 76 greatest players of this game — went to L.A. with championship dreams. He wanted the big stage. He wound up with a dented legacy and hurt feelings. And the sad reality is, his last great act as an NBA superstar might well have happened inside lonely gyms, as a rental for a franchise he couldn’t leave quickly enough.