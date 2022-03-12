The game notes list Holmgren at 7-feet tall and 195 pounds, a preposterous combination that is essentially off the NBA’s charts. For comparison’s sake, Holmgren stands as tall as Joel Embiid but weighs as much as Kyrie Irving. According to the league’s database, the 19 players who are listed at 7-feet weigh an average of 250 pounds, while the 23 players who are listed at 195 pounds stand an average of 6-foot-3. The only player who comes close to matching Holmgren’s dimensions is Aleksej Pokusevski, a 20-year-old Serbian forward who averages 6.4 points per game off the Oklahoma City Thunder’s bench.

As he reaches high to block shots and sprints down the court for transition dunks, Holmgren somehow appears both taller and lighter than his listed measurements. Yet the Minneapolis product is a certified blue-chipper, earning first team all-conference honors while averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game as a 19-year-old freshman. No one built like Holmgren has played basketball quite like this before, a proposition that is both thrilling and chilling for executives who are eyeing him as a possible No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind player,” Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme said. “You just see his confidence and how natural things are coming to him.”

Anatomical questions are nothing new for top prospects: To critical eyes, Kevin Durant was “too thin,” Zion Williamson was “too heavy,” Luka Doncic was “too slow” and Trae Young was “too small.” But Holmgren is an especially easy target for nit-pickers because he stands a head taller than most of his teammates and is regularly displaced in the paint by more physical collegiate opponents. Of course, bigger and stronger bodies await in the pros.

“He’s had his bouts of struggling,” Gonzaga Coach Mark Few acknowledged. “I still think the officials over the course of this year have allowed [opponents] to grab him and hold him. He’s struggled when games are like rugby matches and you wrap him up and he can’t move to set a screen.”

Those growing pains have hardly defined Holmgren’s impressive freshman campaign, which has produced a stream of jaw-dropping highlights as Gonzaga has cruised to a 26-3 record. In an 81-71 win over USF on Monday, he collected the ball near the top of the key, took two dribbles to his right, spun back to the left at full speed in traffic, whipped toward the rim and dunked through two defenders, all in a three-second span.

Chet Holmgren continues to leave me speechless pic.twitter.com/mYjE6EvEcC — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) March 8, 2022

While the whirling slam went viral, Holmgren’s steady defensive impact set the tone for the victory. He finished with six blocks, roaming across the paint and stepping out to defend guards on the perimeter when necessary.

Holmgren can be posted up in the paint, but he relentlessly challenges shots thanks to his 7-foot-6 wingspan and savvy timing. Away from the hoop, Holmgren moves quickly, fluidly and patiently, waiting for the right moment to impede drives or block runners. His ever-presence has been a defining strength for Gonzaga, which ranks seventh nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.

“He’s just a phenomenal rim protector,” USF Coach Todd Golden said. “They’re smart because they keep him around the rim. We have really good guards who can rim finish and Chet just makes it really hard on them. He’s a generational player and he’s going to be one of the top three players picked.”

Although his father played center for the University of Minnesota in the 1980s, Holmgren committed to Gonzaga last April, becoming the first top-ranked recruit in school history. Heading to Spokane was a wise decision. Holmgren is, as one scout put it, “a winning player on a winning team with a winning coach.”

Gonzaga has empowered Holmgren without overloading him. Instead of being asked to carry the offense, Holmgren is one of five Bulldogs who average in double figures for the country’s most efficient attack. When he got into foul trouble during an 82-69 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, his experienced teammates remained poised and extended the lead during his second-half absence.

Thanks to a confined role and his smooth stroke, Holmgren has been incredibly efficient, shooting 61 percent from the field and 41.2 percent on three-pointers. Remarkably, Holmgren has more blocks (104) than missed shots (98) this season, a fact that reflects his unique two-way impact and his strict commitment to quality shot selection.

Much of Holmgren’s scoring comes around the basket; he is a deft lob finisher thanks to his good hands, quick leaping and end-to-end hustle. In the half court, he often functions as a supersized wing rather than a center, setting up beyond the three-point arc and launching Durant-like jumpers off the dribble.

“The first time we played him, [our plan] was to … take our chances with him trying to operate on the perimeter rather than the post,” Golden said. “The second time we played them, that just wasn’t an option because he was shooting the ball so well. Over the past month, he’s really just taken it to another level.”

If he were surrounded by less talent, a fully unleashed Holmgren could do considerably more as both a scorer and playmaker. Even so, he might be best suited to finding a Gonzaga-like landing spot in the NBA. Collective-minded organizations like the Thunder or Spurs would be sensible possibilities, and Holmgren projects as an ideal pick-and-roll partner for Cade Cunningham on the Detroit Pistons. Conversely, his offense might get lost in the shuffle on a team with multiple ball-dominant, scoring-minded guards like the Houston Rockets.

There are no signs of individualism or greed from Holmgren, who maintains a quiet and even-keeled demeanor during games. He doesn’t go out of his way to call for the ball, celebrate dunks or argue with officials. When one Gonzaga teammate took an accidental shot to the nose during Tuesday’s conference title celebrations, Holmgren stopped in his tracks to assess the damage. And when another struggled to operate the scissors during the net-cutting ceremony, Holmgren was the first to volunteer assistance.

Few is quick to point out that Holmgren’s kindness shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness. Holmgren has ascended to the NBA’s precipice because he pairs a rare physique with an exceptional competitive spirit.