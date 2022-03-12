The trade cannot be official until Wednesday, when the NFL’s free agent market opens and trade activity can resume.
That hasn’t stopped teams from putting major trades in place in recent days. Cooper joins quarterbacks Russell Wilson, who is headed from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and Carson Wentz, who will go from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders. Pass rusher Khalil Mack is being dealt from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers.
There had been speculation that the Cowboys might release Cooper, who has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $100 million contract. His $20 million salary for the 2022 season becomes guaranteed next weekend and the Cowboys have wide receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson eligible for free agency. They reportedly have been trying to re-sign Gallup before he hits the market.
Cooper, 27, had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season. In his eight NFL seasons for the Raiders, then based in Oakland, and the Cowboys, Cooper has 517 catches for 7,076 yards and 46 touchdowns.
His arrival bolsters the Browns’ wide receiver corps after they released Odell Beckham Jr. last season. Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams and helped them to a Super Bowl title. There has been speculation that the Browns will release or trade wideout Jarvis Landry.